The Classic Hearty Boomer Dinner That Still Receives Love Today

There are plenty of old-fashioned dishes that deserve a comeback, but some were so wildly popular from the start that they never left. Among the many classic boomer dinners, chicken pot pie and roasted carrots have withstood the test of time thanks to their convenience, flavor, and low price point.

Meat pies have long been popular in Western culture because they make use of whatever meat and vegetables are on hand. In the 1920s, the broiler chicken — bred specifically for meat — drastically reduced the price of chicken while increasing its availability. When American women entered the workforce in the 1940s and '50s, food manufacturers noticed the demand for cheap, convenient dinners that could be tossed in the oven after work. While chicken pot pie had always been a hit, these companies quickly realized that its flaky crust, newly affordable meat and vegetables, and hearty gravy made it perfect for preparing ahead of time, freezing, and stocking on grocery shelves.

Carrots also saw a boom in popularity, as they're easy to grow in large quantities and packed with nutrients. Combine the rich flavors of chicken pot pie with a tasty, inexpensive vegetable you can also roast in the oven, and you get a convenient, low-cost dinner that meets most of your nutritional needs while keeping you full and satisfied. Though born out of convenience and necessity, this meal has endured well into the 21st century, inspiring countless branded products and home cooks to make their own from scratch.