The Classic Hearty Boomer Dinner That Still Receives Love Today
There are plenty of old-fashioned dishes that deserve a comeback, but some were so wildly popular from the start that they never left. Among the many classic boomer dinners, chicken pot pie and roasted carrots have withstood the test of time thanks to their convenience, flavor, and low price point.
Meat pies have long been popular in Western culture because they make use of whatever meat and vegetables are on hand. In the 1920s, the broiler chicken — bred specifically for meat — drastically reduced the price of chicken while increasing its availability. When American women entered the workforce in the 1940s and '50s, food manufacturers noticed the demand for cheap, convenient dinners that could be tossed in the oven after work. While chicken pot pie had always been a hit, these companies quickly realized that its flaky crust, newly affordable meat and vegetables, and hearty gravy made it perfect for preparing ahead of time, freezing, and stocking on grocery shelves.
Carrots also saw a boom in popularity, as they're easy to grow in large quantities and packed with nutrients. Combine the rich flavors of chicken pot pie with a tasty, inexpensive vegetable you can also roast in the oven, and you get a convenient, low-cost dinner that meets most of your nutritional needs while keeping you full and satisfied. Though born out of convenience and necessity, this meal has endured well into the 21st century, inspiring countless branded products and home cooks to make their own from scratch.
Improving frozen chicken pot pie and carrots today
From frozen pot pie brands to chain restaurant versions both good and bad, chicken pot pie remains as readily available in America as ever. Whether you're looking to elevate a frozen dinner or get extra flavor from roasted carrots, there are plenty of ways to make this classic meal shine.
If you want a simple hack to improve store-bought pot pies, try brushing the crust with butter or an egg wash. Not only does this make the crust more flavorful and flaky, but it also provides a great surface for herbs to adhere to, further enhancing the taste. Just about any cooking fat will work, so if you have ghee, lard, or tallow on hand, those are excellent options. And if you love the gravy and want even more of it, try pouring some homemade white gravy over the top once your pot pie finishes baking. As long as you've crisped the crust properly, it should remain flaky rather than turning soggy as you eat.
The availability of baby carrots makes roasted carrots easier than ever to prepare. The key is to make sure they're completely dry before tossing them in cooking fat — if they're still wet, the oil and seasonings won't stick and will simply burn on the bottom of the baking dish. Toss your carrots with herbs and olive oil for a comforting, homestyle side to pair with your pot pie. Or, for a 21st-century twist, drizzle them with a bit of hot honey and soy sauce for a sweet and savory contrast.