Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard Features A Rich Sorbet We're Likely Never Getting Back

If you're an ice cream lover, your list of best friends might literally include the names Ben and Jerry. Who hasn't opted for a Friday night hangout with a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream rather than going out and visiting (non-frozen) friends? Much as we love those cleverly conceived, flavorful pints, though, sometimes the company breaks our hearts by taking away a flavor we especially treasured. One of them was a sorbet called Devil's Food Chocolate. It was a simple but rich mashup of light chocolate and dark chocolate sorbets swirled together. Though it amassed some devoted fans during its sojourn in supermarket freezer cases, the flavor only existed from 1996 to 2001 before Ben & Jerry's pulled the proverbial plug.

Devil's Food Chocolate Sorbet is just one flavor among a long list of consignees to Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard, which is what the company calls its list of discontinued ice creams. There are also many other canceled Ben & Jerry's flavors we wish would come back. For instance, Fossil Fuel was a popular flavor that disappeared – this was due to concerns people would misinterpret the name as promoting the nonrenewable energy source (the flavor was actually a nod to prehistory, not oil and coal).

Though Ben & Jerry's hasn't specified why Devil's Food Chocolate was ripped from its conveyor belts (and, subsequently, from our mouths and hearts), flavors often get canceled because their sales numbers just weren't high enough. So, it's likely that's the reason the sorbet was consigned to the flavor furnace.