Ben & Jerry's Is Finally Giving Ice Cream Lovers What They've Always Wanted

Let's be honest: a 16-ounce pint of Ben & Jerry's is a single serving for some of us ice cream lovers — or at least, it's too small to share with no reservations. But at last, the Vermont-based premium ice cream brand is encouraging fans to share with their loved ones. On January 14, 2025, Ben & Jerry's announced in a statement that a new line of ice creams in 28-ounce packages, aptly named Scoop-apalooza, are coming to stores. The rollout will begin later in January, and the supersized items will be stocked alongside other Ben & Jerry's pints at grocery stores nationwide.

Fans have long waited for larger sizes of Ben & Jerry's ice cream so that they might actually consider sharing, and the new extra large containers might even serve a crowd. The Scoop-apalooza roster features four flavors: Vanilla & Fudge Brownie, Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Strawberries & Cream, and Coffee & Fudge Chip.

Per the company's press release, these new flavors are purposefully less complex than others the brand is known for, with more traditional mix-ins that appeal to a wider group. With the introduction of the larger sizes, the company promises that you can stick to a "Pint for you, Scoop-apalooza for the crew."