Ben & Jerry's Is Finally Giving Ice Cream Lovers What They've Always Wanted
Let's be honest: a 16-ounce pint of Ben & Jerry's is a single serving for some of us ice cream lovers — or at least, it's too small to share with no reservations. But at last, the Vermont-based premium ice cream brand is encouraging fans to share with their loved ones. On January 14, 2025, Ben & Jerry's announced in a statement that a new line of ice creams in 28-ounce packages, aptly named Scoop-apalooza, are coming to stores. The rollout will begin later in January, and the supersized items will be stocked alongside other Ben & Jerry's pints at grocery stores nationwide.
Fans have long waited for larger sizes of Ben & Jerry's ice cream so that they might actually consider sharing, and the new extra large containers might even serve a crowd. The Scoop-apalooza roster features four flavors: Vanilla & Fudge Brownie, Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, Strawberries & Cream, and Coffee & Fudge Chip.
Per the company's press release, these new flavors are purposefully less complex than others the brand is known for, with more traditional mix-ins that appeal to a wider group. With the introduction of the larger sizes, the company promises that you can stick to a "Pint for you, Scoop-apalooza for the crew."
Ben & Jerry's is giving away its four new extra large flavors
Considering that Ben & Jerry's uses the highest quality ingredients, even for its plain vanilla ice cream, we have high hopes that the new flavors will live up to the hype when they finally arrive in stores. But if you aren't willing to wait that long, the company is offering a chance to taste its latest innovations a bit early. Exclusive Scoop-apalooza kits will be given out to lucky fans through Ben & Jerry's social media platforms.
This promotion will last from January 14 through 28, and the brand encourages winners to send an ice cream kit to a friend in addition to the prize for themselves — because when it comes to ice cream, sharing really is caring. The exact procedures for participating in the promotion have yet to be released, as of the time of writing, so fans should keep their eyes on Ben & Jerry's social media accounts for details.
News of the larger containers has us wondering if classic favorites, like Half Baked and Phish Food, might soon get the Scoop-apalooza treatment. Or perhaps the ice cream experts will bring back discontinued Ben & Jerry's flavors in the 28-ounce sizes. Only time will tell, but for now, we are excited to snag even larger helpings of Ben & Jerry's ice cream ... to share, of course.