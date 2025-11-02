The Frozen Burgers Shoppers Wish Costco Never Stopped Selling

Costco is home to a wealth of high-quality products — shop around, and you'll find several dependable staples. So if the retailer suddenly discontinues a beloved item, the lack of availability can be startling. Precisely such a shock occurred when the store pulled the plug on the Kirkland Signature frozen turkey burgers.

A Costco Reddit thread chronicles the ensuing communal disappointment. "This is terrible. I've eaten these for 10 years," one user wrote. Another noted, "I have been going crazy looking for these. I went to Costco several [times,] circling the frozen [aisle] like a shark, thinking that I went crazy because I could not find them. I can't find a good replacement for them. They are amazing and have so much protein." Discussion regarding the discontinuation started in 2017, and continued for several years into the early 2020s.

The beloved item came in an eye-catching, four-pound yellow package, with each patty weighing in at 5.33 ounces, thus generating 12 burgers per purchase. Their nutrition — paired with the easy preparation — helps explain their cult status. Each turkey portion contained some 35 grams of protein, yet could be efficiently pan-fried, air-fried, or baked straight from a frozen state. Both the texture and taste appealed to shoppers; they worked perfectly for an unfussy weeknight dinner. Once decommissioned, these patties left a void in the weekly grocery haul of many Costco regulars.