The Frozen Burgers Shoppers Wish Costco Never Stopped Selling
Costco is home to a wealth of high-quality products — shop around, and you'll find several dependable staples. So if the retailer suddenly discontinues a beloved item, the lack of availability can be startling. Precisely such a shock occurred when the store pulled the plug on the Kirkland Signature frozen turkey burgers.
A Costco Reddit thread chronicles the ensuing communal disappointment. "This is terrible. I've eaten these for 10 years," one user wrote. Another noted, "I have been going crazy looking for these. I went to Costco several [times,] circling the frozen [aisle] like a shark, thinking that I went crazy because I could not find them. I can't find a good replacement for them. They are amazing and have so much protein." Discussion regarding the discontinuation started in 2017, and continued for several years into the early 2020s.
The beloved item came in an eye-catching, four-pound yellow package, with each patty weighing in at 5.33 ounces, thus generating 12 burgers per purchase. Their nutrition — paired with the easy preparation — helps explain their cult status. Each turkey portion contained some 35 grams of protein, yet could be efficiently pan-fried, air-fried, or baked straight from a frozen state. Both the texture and taste appealed to shoppers; they worked perfectly for an unfussy weeknight dinner. Once decommissioned, these patties left a void in the weekly grocery haul of many Costco regulars.
Costco later released several frozen turkey burger alternatives
According to that one Reddit thread, Costco's customer service noted a replacement would soon appear on shelves. And indeed, the frozen Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers soon arrived at Costco. This package conveniently comes with 10 patties, just over five ounces each; however, each burger packs in 30 grams of protein as opposed to Kirkland Signature's 35 grams. Nevertheless, consumers responded positively to these patties' flavor: "By far the best turkey burger on the market," wrote a user on a different Costco Reddit thread.
Furthermore, shoppers also spotted the Bubba brand Turkey Burgers after the Kirkland Signature discontinuation. These no longer appear on Costco's website, although they are sold at other wholesale grocers like BJ's. Worryingly, even the Columbus brand experienced a hiatus on Costco's shelves, so take note that this product category frequently goes out of stock. Turkey may be the worst burger patty to cook on the grill, but make sure to grab a frozen package. After all, there's a reason your turkey burgers might be falling apart on the grill, and you can absolutely prevent that particular travesty (for example, chilling the patties before you put them on the flames).