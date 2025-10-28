Never Deal With Food Storage Clutter Again Thanks To Williams Sonoma's $34 Solution
Food storage containers are notorious for creating kitchen clutter. Stacking containers is the obvious answer, and there are tricks to organizing plastic container lids, like using napkin holders or drawer separators. But even with these methods in place, reaching for a container and matching lid can become a hassle. Luckily, Williams-Sonoma provides an affordable solution with its Joseph Joseph Nest Lock 10-Piece Set. The set is only $34, and thanks to its smart nesting design, lids and bases stay together.
The 10-piece set comes with five bases and five lids. Each pair is made from BPA-free plastic and comes color-coded, so you can easily spot the right match. You can choose from Editions Sky (calming shades of grayish blue) or Multi-Color (a vibrant rainbow palette), depending on your kitchen aesthetic. Sizes range from 1 cup to 12 ½ cups, so you can use them for everything from small snacks to large leftovers.
However, what truly sets these storage containers apart is their nesting design. The bases stack inside each other from largest to smallest, and the lids snap together and stack right on top. No more digging through drawers for missing lids or dealing with a cluttered cabinet full of mismatched storage containers. Everything remains in one compact, organized unit until you're ready to put those containers to use!
Smart ways to use Williams Sonoma storage containers
Williams Sonoma's Joseph Joseph Nest Lock 10-Piece Set is perfect for food storage. However, we'd make sure you're using it right. Many people make common food storage mistakes, like placing perishables in the wrong section of the fridge. The bottom and back of the fridge tend to be coldest; the fridge door temperature is warmest – and the top shelf is somewhere in between. Consider the temperature requirements of your food before storing it. The best place to store salad in your fridge is the top front while homemade dressings can stay in the fridge door.
For fans of meal prepping, the varied container sizes are beneficial. Use the largest container for your starchy base. However, when storing cooked rice, go for whichever container minimizes excess air. This prevents drying out and bacterial growth. Meanwhile, medium containers work well for proteins and veggies, while the smaller bases are ideal for portioned snacks, dressings, or sauces.
If you tend to overstock the fridge, labeling comes in handy. Use removable tape or stickers to note the contents and date on your storage containers. Keep items that will spoil soon highly visible, so they don't clutter your fridge and get forgotten. Also, don't be afraid to repurpose leftovers before they go bad. Last night's main course can become tonight's tasty side dish.