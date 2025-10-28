Never Deal With Food Storage Clutter Again Thanks To Williams Sonoma's $34 Solution

Food storage containers are notorious for creating kitchen clutter. Stacking containers is the obvious answer, and there are tricks to organizing plastic container lids, like using napkin holders or drawer separators. But even with these methods in place, reaching for a container and matching lid can become a hassle. Luckily, Williams-Sonoma provides an affordable solution with its Joseph Joseph Nest Lock 10-Piece Set. The set is only $34, and thanks to its smart nesting design, lids and bases stay together.

The 10-piece set comes with five bases and five lids. Each pair is made from BPA-free plastic and comes color-coded, so you can easily spot the right match. You can choose from Editions Sky (calming shades of grayish blue) or Multi-Color (a vibrant rainbow palette), depending on your kitchen aesthetic. Sizes range from 1 cup to 12 ½ cups, so you can use them for everything from small snacks to large leftovers.

However, what truly sets these storage containers apart is their nesting design. The bases stack inside each other from largest to smallest, and the lids snap together and stack right on top. No more digging through drawers for missing lids or dealing with a cluttered cabinet full of mismatched storage containers. Everything remains in one compact, organized unit until you're ready to put those containers to use!