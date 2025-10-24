How To Make Starbucks' Grilled Cheese At Home With This Cheese Blend
Starbucks may have built its empire on cozy coffee vibes and the creation of the elusive third space, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on its food menu. Everyone knows the hits — the iconic cake pops, the lemon loaf, and the blueberry muffin. But Starbucks also excels on the savory side of things, too. One of its most delicious savory offerings ... the grilled cheese. Golden and gooey, it's quite literally pure comfort in a sandwich.
To replicate this bad boy at home, you'll need the right cheese blend. According to Starbucks, the grilled cheese contains a combo of mild cheddar and baby Gouda. The cheddar delivers that classic cheesy flavor and the iconic Instagram-worthy cheese pull, while the Gouda brings a creamy, nutty richness that elevates every bite. Melted together, they create the perfect balance of flavor and indulgence. To take this blend even further, take a leaf out of Starbucks' book and pair it with a garlic-parmesan butter. The parmesan adds a nutty, umami punch, while the garlic cuts through the richness with that signature savory kick. Making this spread at home is super simple: Just mix softened butter with grated parmesan and a bit of fresh or powdered garlic. Plus, the parmesan will crisp up in the pan, giving a nice crunch to each bite.
When it comes to what bread to pair your cheese blend with, there's really only one sensible choice — sourdough. Sturdy and chewy, this bakery fave features a robust crumb that won't go soggy beneath all that molten cheese. Slice it thick, around an inch, for optimal texture and structure. When toasted, you'll get a perfectly crisp exterior while maintaining a soft, gooey interior.
How to take you grilled cheese up a notch
The best part about making a copycat recipe at home is that you can customize it however you want, making it even better than the original. You could try pairing it with new ingredients or experiment with fun dish combinations that can take your grilled cheese to a whole new level of deliciousness — we even have a list of creative ways to upgrade your grilled cheese game.
When building your mild cheddar and baby Gouda cheese blend, there's nothing stopping you from adding even more cheeses. If you've got your sights set on an impressive cheese pull, try adding mozzarella or provolone. For a spicy kick, go with pepper jack, or choose a cheddar that's already flavored with jalapeños or chipotle. You can also mix in some tasty add-ins that complement the gooey, creamy interior. Our recommendation? Kimchi — thanks to its spicy, fermented flavor, which cuts through the richness of the cheese and adds a satisfying crunch, alongside some gut-friendly probiotics. Another pro trick is spreading a thin layer of mayo on the exterior of your sourdough before grilling. Since it's mostly fat, it browns beautifully as it cooks, giving you a crispy, golden crust — and it even works well on the inside too!
You can also elevate your Starbucks-inspired grilled cheese through creative dish pairings. One of the most iconic combos of all time is grilled cheese and tomato soup, and there's even a historical reason that these two have stuck together. The soup becomes the ultimate dipping sauce, balancing out the creaminess of the grilled cheese with the tart, acidic tang of roasted, blended tomatoes.