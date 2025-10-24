How To Make Starbucks' Grilled Cheese At Home With This Cheese Blend

Starbucks may have built its empire on cozy coffee vibes and the creation of the elusive third space, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on its food menu. Everyone knows the hits — the iconic cake pops, the lemon loaf, and the blueberry muffin. But Starbucks also excels on the savory side of things, too. One of its most delicious savory offerings ... the grilled cheese. Golden and gooey, it's quite literally pure comfort in a sandwich.

To replicate this bad boy at home, you'll need the right cheese blend. According to Starbucks, the grilled cheese contains a combo of mild cheddar and baby Gouda. The cheddar delivers that classic cheesy flavor and the iconic Instagram-worthy cheese pull, while the Gouda brings a creamy, nutty richness that elevates every bite. Melted together, they create the perfect balance of flavor and indulgence. To take this blend even further, take a leaf out of Starbucks' book and pair it with a garlic-parmesan butter. The parmesan adds a nutty, umami punch, while the garlic cuts through the richness with that signature savory kick. Making this spread at home is super simple: Just mix softened butter with grated parmesan and a bit of fresh or powdered garlic. Plus, the parmesan will crisp up in the pan, giving a nice crunch to each bite.

When it comes to what bread to pair your cheese blend with, there's really only one sensible choice — sourdough. Sturdy and chewy, this bakery fave features a robust crumb that won't go soggy beneath all that molten cheese. Slice it thick, around an inch, for optimal texture and structure. When toasted, you'll get a perfectly crisp exterior while maintaining a soft, gooey interior.