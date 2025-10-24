How To Adjust Cooking Prime Rib At High Altitude

You've probably noticed that cooking rules change once you're above 3,000 feet. Take a look at prime rib, for example. When cooked normally at high elevations, it can seem to suffer from altitude sickness, going from perfectly tender to dry — and it's not due to your skills. Cooking at altitude can be tricky, so Food Republic spoke with Chef Jason Morse, Ace Hardware's barbecue expert, to find out how to adjust prime rib cooking at high elevations. As someone who lives at nearly 6,000 feet, he knows what he's talking about.

"I tend to see more issues with meat drying out faster due to the altitude or elevation," Morse told us. "The reason for this is that at higher elevation[,] the boiling point of water is reduced." High elevations have lower atmospheric pressure. This means that it's easier for water molecules to turn to vapor, allowing moisture to evaporate faster. For example, at sea level, water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, but at 5,000 feet, it boils at just 203. The result? Prime rib loses its succulent juiciness much faster, even if you follow the tried-and-tested recipes and methods that work perfectly at lower altitudes.

To solve this problem, "[You can] prevent any moisture loss by rubbing the meat with bacon fat before seasoning or adding a small water pan to [your] grill or smoker," Morse told us. Bacon fat is already used in many dishes for its smoky flavor, while the water pan creates a humid environment, helping to prevent the prime rib from drying out. If you want your bacon fat to last longer, make sure to strain it before you store it in the fridge.