Solo Diners Need To Remember This Unwritten Rule When Eating At Waffle House

There are so many reasons to love Waffle House. Typically open 24/7, depending on the location, the chain offers consistently delicious, yet affordable food served in an inclusive (albeit sometimes chaotic), community-focused setting that's perfect for grabbing some late-night grub with friends. Even Anthony Bourdain loved Waffle House, calling it "better than the French Laundry." But what happens when the craving for a Pecan Waffle or a Hashbrown Bowl hits and you're all by your lonesome? According to Redditors, there's absolutely nothing weird about dining solo. Just follow one of the unwritten rules for dining at Waffle House and sit at the counter.

Unless there's a hostess on duty, Waffle House customers are encouraged to seat themselves at either the counter seating or in one of the booths. That said, booths are obviously designed for two or more people. So, if you're dining alone, they encourage you to grab a spot at the counter. This helps free up booths for larger parties, allowing them to serve as many customers as possible, faster.

Not to mention, sitting at the counter at Waffle House is actually pretty great. If you're self-conscious about dining alone, the counter is a great place to read a book or your phone without anyone really noticing. Described by one Reddit user as a "Southern Hibachi" experience, a counter seat at Waffle House also gives you a front row seat to the staff and all of the entertaining chaos of the kitchen.