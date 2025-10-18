Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Celebratory Meal Might Be Yours, Too

Wolfgang Puck has been a famous and respected star chef for decades, long known for feeding the glitterati at his L.A. restaurant, Spago, and catering the post-Oscars Governor's Ball, where the stars go after the awards show. Puck has likely had more celebratory meals than he can count, but his favorite meal for a festive occasion is pizza, albeit an elevated take on the beloved food that many people eat on Friday night.

Sharing his choice with Yahoo! Life, Puck said, "A smoked salmon pizza with caviar and a glass of champagne? There's nothing better than that." It shouldn't be a surprise, since the pizza is Puck's signature dish, created by him at Spago after it opened in 1982 and still on its menu today. It's made by brushing homemade pizza dough with olive oil and scattering sliced red onions on top, then quickly cooking it in a hot pizza oven until it's browned. A blend of crème fraîche (which is different from sour cream) mixed with dill, shallots, sea salt, pepper, and lemon juice is spread on the cooked pizza, which is then topped with smoked salmon, caviar dollops, and chopped chives.

Puck came up with the pizza when legendary actress Joan Collins ordered smoked salmon with brioche, and he didn't have any of the bread left. He was supposedly inspired by the flavors of a bagel with cream cheese.