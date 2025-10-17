The Los Angeles Restaurant That Serves Some Of The Best Pastrami Sandwiches In The US

New York City is widely considered the capital of traditional Jewish deli food, where you'll find the best quality classics like pastrami, corned beef, knishes, lox, chopped liver, and matzoh ball soup. It's so deliciously good that when late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was filming his food travel shows abroad, the New Yorker craved a pastrami sandwich from home the most. But there's a more than 75-year-old Los Angeles restaurant that gives famous NYC delis a run for their money — and when it comes to pastrami, many believe Langer's Delicatassen-Restaurant may even top them.

Pastrami is the most popular sandwich meat at the eatery in L.A.'s Westlake neighborhood, and it stars in its long most-ordered sandwich, the acclaimed No. 19. Layering hand-shaved hot pastrami with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on Langer's signature hot double-baked rye bread, the sandwich got a shoutout in 2001 when the restaurant won the James Beard Foundation America's Classics Awards, given for "food that reflects the character and cultural traditions of its community." David Shaw wrote for the foundation that Langer's serves "what many deli aficionados on both coasts consider the best pastrami sandwich in America" (per Langer's official website).

What makes it so special? Langer's pastrami is made from beef navel — an area below the ribs also called the belly — that's cured in brine, covered with black pepper and spices, and then smoked and steamed. This creates the traditionally salty, spiced, and smoky flavors. Langer's sources it from area meat company RC Provisions, where it's prepared according to the restaurant's recipe and can't be sold to anyone else. However, Langer's does the steaming in-house for 2½ to 4½ hours, making the meat super tender. It's then served at the ideal temperature to maintain its juicy flavor.