Ditch Your Drawer Full Of Kitchen Knives For One All-Purpose Tool

No matter what dish you're preparing, having the right kitchen tools makes a great deal of difference. Most of us keep a variety of knives on hand, for instance — from bread knives to paring knives — to accomplish various tasks. But what if there was just one knife to rule them all? With one blade to replace several, home cooks could free up an awful lot of drawer space.

According to Aaron Zahl, chef and creator at Vegan Japanese, there is such a knife. He shared with Food Republic that a Chinese cleaver is a multipurpose tool that can do the work of multiple knives. "A Chinese cleaver is incredibly versatile because of its unique design," he explained. "[Its] broad, rectangular blade combines the precision of a chef's knife with the strength of a cleaver."

If you need to make finer cuts, such as chopping fresh herbs or slicing sticky garlic, "[the] thin, sharp edge handles delicate slicing and fine chopping with ease," Zahl explained. When you need to tackle a more heavy-duty job, like carving meat, making ground beef without a meat grinder, or safely opening a coconut, "the blade's weight gives it enough power for heavier cuts," he added.

With true versatility, a Chinese cleaver can tackle a messy, complicated task like descaling a fish, then instantly pivot to separating the head and tail from the body, then pivot once again to mincing herbs for its garnish. And the cleaver's multifunctionality doesn't end there. "The large surface area can also be used to crush garlic, tenderize proteins, or scoop ingredients from board to the pan," Zahl detailed, "making it an [all-in-one] tool that can replace several knives in a home kitchen."