Elevate Black Bean Burgers With This Canned Ingredient
Savory black bean burgers aren't just for vegans and vegetarians anymore. Even dedicated meat eaters can appreciate the legume-based patties boosted with tasty ingredients and spices. But the burgers' flavors and textures must be balanced — or they can become dry, mushy, or bland. Sis from Plant-Based Sis shared with Food Republic that adding canned white beans can be the key to elevating them.
"The unsung heroes of a black bean burger mix are white beans," Sis told us. "Black beans give that earthy, rich backbone we love — but white beans? They make it creamy. Think of them as the soft operator — mild in flavor but brilliant in balancing texture. They keep the patty from being too dense or crumbly — which black beans by themselves can sometimes be." Black beans have a mild, earthy taste but are firmer than white ones, with some sweetness. She added: "White beans also absorb seasonings like a dream[,] so your spices and aromatics pop."
There are three common types of white beans – baby lima beans are also considered a white bean, but they are starchier. Navy beans are small and soft with a light flavor, and are what you find in traditional Boston baked beans. Next, you have great northern beans, which are mild with a little nuttiness, and are medium-sized with thin skin. Lastly, cannellini beans, also called white kidney beans, are large, creamy, and nutty. Popular in Italy, they're featured in dishes like pasta e fagioli and Tuscan white bean soup. Since the beans are very similar, they're often substituted for each other, and should all work for the burgers.
How to make black and white bean burgers
To create the right balance for the burger mix, there should be a 2:1 ratio of black beans to white, according to Sis. "It gives you structure, and the white beans bind everything together without drying it out. It makes a patty that's tough enough to hold up in a bun but still tender and juicy." She also directed fork- or hand-mashing the drained, rinsed beans. Just make sure you also pat them dry, or you risk your burger crumbling apart. "You want them broken up but not pureed — so they go in there and blend in and hold it together but still have some texture." You could infuse extra flavor by using canned white beans in a seasoned broth instead of plain water.
The burgers' flavor and texture are shaped by the other ingredients as well, including herbs, spices, and binders. When including aromatics like onion, garlic, and peppers, sauteing them first keeps them from releasing water that could make the burgers mushy, and develops deeper flavor. Chilling the mix in the refrigerator will help keep the burgers from falling apart as you cook them.
Pan-fry the bean burgers in a skillet with some oil to develop a crisp, deliciously browned crust. You could also put them on the grill for barbecued, smoky flavor, or bake them in the oven to batch cook a slew at once. Whichever method you use, cook over medium heat until they're done all the way through. Finish them with toppings or sauces you prefer, like Tabitha Brown's favorite sauces to pair with bean burgers.