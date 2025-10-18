Elevate Black Bean Burgers With This Canned Ingredient

Savory black bean burgers aren't just for vegans and vegetarians anymore. Even dedicated meat eaters can appreciate the legume-based patties boosted with tasty ingredients and spices. But the burgers' flavors and textures must be balanced — or they can become dry, mushy, or bland. Sis from Plant-Based Sis shared with Food Republic that adding canned white beans can be the key to elevating them.

"The unsung heroes of a black bean burger mix are white beans," Sis told us. "Black beans give that earthy, rich backbone we love — but white beans? They make it creamy. Think of them as the soft operator — mild in flavor but brilliant in balancing texture. They keep the patty from being too dense or crumbly — which black beans by themselves can sometimes be." Black beans have a mild, earthy taste but are firmer than white ones, with some sweetness. She added: "White beans also absorb seasonings like a dream[,] so your spices and aromatics pop."

There are three common types of white beans – baby lima beans are also considered a white bean, but they are starchier. Navy beans are small and soft with a light flavor, and are what you find in traditional Boston baked beans. Next, you have great northern beans, which are mild with a little nuttiness, and are medium-sized with thin skin. Lastly, cannellini beans, also called white kidney beans, are large, creamy, and nutty. Popular in Italy, they're featured in dishes like pasta e fagioli and Tuscan white bean soup. Since the beans are very similar, they're often substituted for each other, and should all work for the burgers.