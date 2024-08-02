Why Cheddar Cheese And Bourbon Are An Ideal Pairing

If you've ever put together a cheese board that included aged cheddar, you probably already know that its creaminess and sometimes subtle sweetness pair perfectly with sweet fruits like apples as well as wines like sauvignon blanc or cabernet sauvignon. But if you want to step outside the box and dabble with pairing cheddar with a spirit that mirrors its sweet undertones, John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese, tells Food Republic that bourbon is the way to go.

We had the opportunity to chat with Montez, who told us that bourbon and cheddar are a perfect match thanks to their complementary flavor profiles. "Bourbon has the sweetest aromas of the major whiskey styles. It's made with corn and aged in American Oak which gives coconut, vanilla, and honey notes to the spirit," he said. "When thinking about pairing bourbon with cheese, I think of the bourbon like a piece of country cornbread, sweet and comforting. It, therefore, needs a cheese to match."

Montez recommends an aged block-style cheddar like Murray's High Plains Cheddar or Hook's Five-Year Aged Cheddar. Both have a bit of sweetness that will work well with the flavor notes in bourbon. Plus, the bold richness that comes from aging makes the cheeses an ideal accompaniment for the strong spirit.