The Publix BOGO Perk That Florida Sadly Misses Out On

The supermarket chain Publix draws loyal fans for its delicious in-store offerings like made-to-order subs and fried chicken. However, another pragmatic — and hugely beneficial — advantage of the store is its comprehensive BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) program. Midway through the week, the store discounts an extensive array of products ranging from pantry staples to fresh meats and treats like ice cream. The phenomenon has put Publix on the map for midweek grocery savings.

Just keep in mind that the BOGO sale's intricacy differs by region, and Florida is unfortunately missing out on a hugely advantageous perk. In the state, the sales transactions function just like the acronym: You must purchase one item to get a duplicate free. Yet curiously, in nearby states like Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia, items marked with the BOGO sale can be purchased individually at half price. Some customers even report the ability to mix and match different products for clearance.

Florida is unique in this constraint, with varying theories offered as explanations. Some claim it's due to the absence of sales tax in the state, which mandates a complimentary second item. Meanwhile, some Reddit users cite what they call the state's "Truth in Advertisement" laws — referring to Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act — as the cause. To add to the frustration, shoppers report that an increasing number of items now appear as buy two, get one free. It's an unfortunate combination of BOGO complications for Publix's home state.