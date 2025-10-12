Guy Fieri Makes Better Slaw With This Leftover Ingredient

If you've roasted a big batch of broccoli, you may have some leftover stems that you don't know what to do with. Instead of tossing them in the trash, consider Guy Fieri's trick of using broccoli stems to make an epic slaw (per Food Network). Not only is this a genius way to use up your leftovers, but incorporating broccoli into your recipe also helps to avoid one of the common mistakes that everyone makes with coleslaw: not using enough variety.

When using broccoli stems, all you have to do is cut them into strips or use a peeler to create thin planks. While you would typically want to blanch broccoli florets for a slaw or salad, the stems have a nice crunch that works well to bring both flavor and texture to the party. You could use this trick whether you're making a recipe from scratch, or you could slice up and mix up your broccoli stems into a ready-made bag of coleslaw to make it your own.