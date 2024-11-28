Level Up Your Coleslaw With A Saucy Mayo Swap

Coleslaw is a classic barbecue side dish, the crunchy shredded cabbage and carrots melded with creamy mayonnaise into a tasty match for smoky grilled goods. But if you want to kick this side dish staple up a notch, swap its usual dressing for homemade Alabama white sauce, a tangy, white barbecue sauce (and Alabama food tradition like camp stew) popular in the South.

The sauce's two key ingredients are mayonnaise (like Julia Child's favorite Hellmann's), which makes it creamy and smooth, and apple cider vinegar, giving it tang with a little fruity sweetness and keeping the sauce from being too thick. Many ingredients can be added like black pepper or chili powder for spiciness, horseradish (a popular choice) or cayenne for heat, Worcestershire sauce for depth, and sugar or honey for sweetness. But you don't necessarily need a lot of additions. Food Republic's recipe, developed by Miriam Hahn, keeps it simple with only five ingredients, punching up the mayo and vinegar with horseradish, which can be spicy or mild, zesty yellow mustard, and pungent garlic salt.

Using Alabama white sauce in coleslaw maintains the dish's creaminess since it's mayo-based like traditional dressing but gives a more complex flavor. Add spicy horseradish or cayenne to the sauce to turn up the heat against the coolness of the cabbage. Use cracked black pepper in it to play up cabbage's bitterness, some of which it loses when it's shredded. Amplify the carrots' sweetness with a pinch of white or brown sugar in your sauce.