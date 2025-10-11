Transform Vanilla Ice Cream Into Salted Caramel Heaven With 2 Toppings

To enjoy your ice cream at peak deliciousness, Ed McCormick said to "[s]erve it in a pre-chilled bowl and drizzle over the caramel just before serving to maintain that dreamy, glossy flow rather than end up with a sticky shell." This helps your caramel evenly disperse, rather than clumping up.

While adding flaky salt and dulce de leche will take your vanilla ice cream to the next level, you can add even more ingredients to take it out of the stratosphere. For example, adding some hot fudge is a perfect complement, especially given that salted caramel chocolates are a classic combination that people go crazy over. Those three flavors atop some rich and creamy vanilla ice cream are a surefire way to create a memorable bowl. You could also add some warm spices on top as they're known to complement the nutty undertone of dulce de leche. Ones like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg would work perfectly.

If you're looking to add some more texture, consider chopped pecans, walnuts, or hazelnuts. You could also add some coconut flakes, as coconut and dulce de leche are a classic combo. Want to bring a bit of freshness to the dessert? Place some berries or fruit on top. Ones that would work particularly well are pineapples, bananas, and strawberries. Similarly, you could drizzle a guava sauce on top, as it's commonly used alongside dulce de leche. Making spaghetti ice cream by putting slightly softened vanilla ice cream through a potato ricer lends a whimsical air to your dessert that kids and adults alike will love.