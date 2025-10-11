Transform Vanilla Ice Cream Into Salted Caramel Heaven With 2 Toppings
Sometimes, even the brand of vanilla ice cream that uses the best ingredients deserves a little upgrade. Of course, combinations like olive oil and sea salt have been used to turn basic vanilla into a luxurious dessert, but Ed McCormick, food ingredient expert and founder of Cape Crystal Brands, told Food Republic about another duo that can transform vanilla into something heavenly. McCormick said that he likes to add "a touch of fleur de sel — which dissolves more slowly than table salt, delivering gentle pops of salinity — and dulce de leche, whose milky caramel depth balances the full-on sweetness with just a bit of savory creaminess." Fleur de sel dissolves more slowly because it has a higher residual moisture level than, say, table salt — 10% compared to around 0.5%. That inherent extra moisture helps protect it from immediately melting into your ice cream — which also means you get a pleasant little crunch when you take a bite.
While similar to classic caramel, which is usually made with a combination of water and sugar, dulce de leche combines milk and sugar (or simply a sweetened condensed milk reduction if you're short on time and need an easy recipe). This swap in liquids gives dulce de leche a richer and nuttier flavor than classic caramel, making its addition to vanilla ice cream incredibly luxurious. "The salt showcases the [dulce de leche's] buttery taste, and by providing a coating for every winnowed bite, it makes its sweetness linger just that much more," McCormick said.
More ways to make this ice cream irresistible
To enjoy your ice cream at peak deliciousness, Ed McCormick said to "[s]erve it in a pre-chilled bowl and drizzle over the caramel just before serving to maintain that dreamy, glossy flow rather than end up with a sticky shell." This helps your caramel evenly disperse, rather than clumping up.
While adding flaky salt and dulce de leche will take your vanilla ice cream to the next level, you can add even more ingredients to take it out of the stratosphere. For example, adding some hot fudge is a perfect complement, especially given that salted caramel chocolates are a classic combination that people go crazy over. Those three flavors atop some rich and creamy vanilla ice cream are a surefire way to create a memorable bowl. You could also add some warm spices on top as they're known to complement the nutty undertone of dulce de leche. Ones like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg would work perfectly.
If you're looking to add some more texture, consider chopped pecans, walnuts, or hazelnuts. You could also add some coconut flakes, as coconut and dulce de leche are a classic combo. Want to bring a bit of freshness to the dessert? Place some berries or fruit on top. Ones that would work particularly well are pineapples, bananas, and strawberries. Similarly, you could drizzle a guava sauce on top, as it's commonly used alongside dulce de leche. Making spaghetti ice cream by putting slightly softened vanilla ice cream through a potato ricer lends a whimsical air to your dessert that kids and adults alike will love.