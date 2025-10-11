How This Simple Wendy's Ingredient Change Backfired On The Fast Food Chain

The iconic Wendy's may be known for its baked potatoes and square burgers, but what it's topping the latter (and some other sandwiches) with has many longtime fans saying goodbye to the chain. For years, the well-known brand used whole leaves of lettuce on many of its menu items, but its switch to shredded iceberg lettuce has been met with a far-from-positive response.

On one Reddit thread, numerous commenters lamented the lettuce change, saying the flavor is inferior and that it disrupts the familiarity of their favorite sandwiches. "You can't just change [25-plus] years of familiarity and not even address it," one commenter wrote, referring to the lettuce swap's effect on the Spicy McChicken. "It's delivered already shredded in bags and it's wet, limp, messy, and foul tasting," noted another. Given that countless varieties of lettuce exist for salads and sandwiches, many found the chain sneaky for making the change without any official announcement.

Wendy's still serves salads with whole Romaine leaves, but the shredded lettuce for sandwiches is seemingly permanent. According to one Redditor's report from management, there's no hope for a return to the original whole leaves.