Aldi's Uncrustables Dupes Deliver A Bigger Bang For Your Buck (Literally)
Soft, pillowy bread (with no gross, crispy crust), creamy, salty peanut butter, and bright, sweet jelly — that's precisely what an Uncrustables sandwich delivers. While the original Uncrustables come from the popular brand Smucker's, a new contender is entering the market. Better yet, this perfect sandwich is being provided by a grocery store known for its cheap groceries: Aldi.
The name of this particular dupe is Lunch Buddies' Crustless Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches, and you'll find them in Aldi's frozen section. While a four-pack of Smucker's Uncrustables costs around $4.34 at grocery stores such as Walmart, the Lunch Buddies brand from Aldi is only $3.29.
Additionally, these crustless sandwiches are larger — each package weighs 62 grams, whereas Uncrustables weigh 58 grams. The Lunch Buddies variety also includes a bit more protein, with 8 grams versus Smucker's 6 grams. As if you needed more reason to snag a box on your next Aldi run, these soft, hand-held sandwiches contain no artificial flavors and only need to be thawed before enjoying.
Smucker's wins on flavor options, but Aldi wins on price
While the Lunch Buddies sandwich is delicious, there is one downfall: This Aldi brand doesn't offer a wide variety of flavors. Lunch Buddies solely features a creamy peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich. Smucker's Uncrustables, on the other hand, have a much larger selection: The jams come in mixed berry, apple cinnamon, raspberry, grape, or strawberry flavors, and other popular options include honey with peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut spread, and more.
There are even reduced-sugar varieties of Uncrustables, and the brand features some sandwiches made with whole wheat bread. The Aldi dupe, on the other hand, only comes in white bread. So if you're trying to decide between the two brands, Smucker's may still reign supreme in terms of unique options. However, for those days you don't feel like whipping out a jar of your favorite peanut butter brand and making your own crustless PB&J, Lunch Buddies is a fantastic choice: It'll deliver on all the comfort but with a larger portion and at a solid bargain.