Aldi's Uncrustables Dupes Deliver A Bigger Bang For Your Buck (Literally)

Soft, pillowy bread (with no gross, crispy crust), creamy, salty peanut butter, and bright, sweet jelly — that's precisely what an Uncrustables sandwich delivers. While the original Uncrustables come from the popular brand Smucker's, a new contender is entering the market. Better yet, this perfect sandwich is being provided by a grocery store known for its cheap groceries: Aldi.

The name of this particular dupe is Lunch Buddies' Crustless Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches, and you'll find them in Aldi's frozen section. While a four-pack of Smucker's Uncrustables costs around $4.34 at grocery stores such as Walmart, the Lunch Buddies brand from Aldi is only $3.29.

Additionally, these crustless sandwiches are larger — each package weighs 62 grams, whereas Uncrustables weigh 58 grams. The Lunch Buddies variety also includes a bit more protein, with 8 grams versus Smucker's 6 grams. As if you needed more reason to snag a box on your next Aldi run, these soft, hand-held sandwiches contain no artificial flavors and only need to be thawed before enjoying.