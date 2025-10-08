The Unique Ingredient That Made Meatloaf Elvis Presley's Favorite Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While genuinely iconic for his look, voice, and stage presence, Elvis Presley was also famous for his appetite. The star's favorite sandwich — a deep-fried concoction featuring peanut butter, banana, and bacon — is strongly associated with the singer, and is still referred to as 'the Elvis.' The King was also partial to America's favorite dinner, meatloaf — though his preferred version contained a rather unusual ingredient: wheat germ.

Elvis loved the dishes he grew up with — "good ol' Southern food" including fried chicken, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes, according to Graceland archivist, Angie Marchese. But meatloaf was a particular favorite. In fact, the singer was such a fan that, at one point, he requested the hearty dish for dinner every single day for six whole months, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

The other ingredients for Elvis' Sunday meatloaf, which is featured in the "Presley Family Cookbook," sound more like a modern basic meatloaf recipe. It includes a pound of ground beef, salt, pepper, minced garlic, chopped onion, celery, eggs, and bread, and is topped with tomato juice before being baked at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for exactly 35 minutes. The wheat germ, which used to be a more popular ingredient than it perhaps is today, was historically commonly used in cooking as a filler to help the meat go further. But it also adds depth of flavor to the much-loved dish.