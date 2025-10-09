What Is The 4-2-10 Brisket Method And Is It Really Good For Beginners?

When you're a beginner pitmaster, you need every trick you can get to optimize your brisket recipe. If you're unfamiliar with how different cuts and temperatures work in your new smoker, don't worry — chef Emily Brubaker has some advice about the 4-2-10 method to get you started.

"This method refers to 4 hours smoking, 2 hours wrapped, 10 hours resting," Brubaker says. She explains that four hours of smoking develops a great smoky flavor, and two hours wrapped in parchment and foil helps retain juices and heat to increase your cut's tenderness. But it's the 10 hours of rest that are particularly important. While still in paper and foil, Brubaker suggests wrapping your brisket in clean towels and placing it in an insulated environment, like a cooler warmed with heating pads. This allows the meat to slowly reach a more edible temperature while letting the juices redistribute throughout the muscle fibers for a moister result.

"Keeping the smoker at 225 degrees [Fahrenheit] is key," Brubaker continues. "An electric smoker for beginners will make this process seamless." Combine her tricks with the best types of wood for smoking brisket, such as oak or hickory, and you get a solid foundation you can fine-tune as needed. Remember, smoking is more art than science, and every cut behaves differently. Learning the cooking milestones of brisket helps you determine which stage to lengthen or shorten to deliver an incredible meal.