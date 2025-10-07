Are Store-Bought Condiments Considered Processed Food?

When you grab any of the different kinds of mustard, ketchup, barbecue sauce, or salad dressing off the shelf, do you ever wonder if they're classified as "processed food"? I know it never crossed mine, because who even considers condiments as food? It's not a drink, and it isn't a main course that you can eat. It's a sauce. But none of that really matters because in the world of food classification, condiments often fall somewhere on the processed spectrum. The key is how far they're changed from their original ingredients and what's added during production.

A processed food is one that's been altered from its natural state, which means that all condiments are technically processed foods. Mayonnaise doesn't grow on mayonnaise trees, after all. "Processing" includes procedures like canning, cooking, fermenting, or mixing with ingredients like preservatives. Not all store-bought condiments are processed in the same way, though, and some have more additives than others.