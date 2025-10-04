Add Martha Stewart's Secret Boozy Ingredient To French Toast For A Citrus Pop

What better way is there to spend an indulgent, relaxing morning than treating yourself to a luxurious breakfast at home? If that type of morning feels like French toast to you, then you should try adding in a splash of Martha Stewart's secret ingredient — orange liqueur — to your next batch. In fact, it's one of her one-ingredient wonders to zhuzh up common dishes.

Now, this recipe is full of orange flavor without its boozy secret weapon, as it contains both orange juice and the zest of an orange. Adding in the orange liqueur — specifically Grand Marnier — amplifies those tart and acidic notes, cutting beautifully through the richness of the custard-soaked, buttery brioche bread. In theory, any orange liqueur would work in this recipe, but what sets Grand Marnier apart from other orange liqueurs like Triple Sec is its Cognac backbone, giving extra coziness with the mouth-watering baking spices like vanilla and cinnamon.

For Martha Stewart's recipe, you'll incorporate the Grand Marnier into the custard along with sugar, vanilla, and eggs (plus, of course, the orange). Some French toast enthusiasts suggest toasting the bread prior to soaking, as it helps to ward off a soggy piece of toast. Toasting isn't mentioned in Stewart's tips for this recipe, but she does recommend not soaking each piece of French toast for too long — a quick dip and flip is all that's necessary.