The Iconic Cup Anthony Bourdain Preferred To Drink Coffee From (Hint: It's Not A Mug Or Glass)

Anthony Bourdain was famously opinionated, and the late celebrity chef didn't suffer food or drink pretension gladly. It's no surprise he thought the craft beer fad was overrated and couldn't stand pumpkin spice lattes. Indeed, Bourdain was utterly indifferent to coffee culture itself.

The culinary icon told Bon Appétit magazine in 2016 that he liked his morning brew "light and sweet" and wasn't picky about where it came from. "Any bodega will do," he declared. "It's a beverage; it's not a lifestyle." Bourdain repeated his coffee preferences soon after to ABC News: "I like my coffee in a cardboard cup with a picture of the Acropolis on the side from the guy who sells donuts on the street." He even said the cup's cardboard flavor was "an important component of [the] New York coffee-drinking experience."

As a longtime New Yorker, Bourdain's affinity for the blue-and-white, Greek-look paper cups was understandable. He was also right that his favorite cup was affecting the coffee's taste, although not everyone might agree that's a good thing. The paper can dull the beverage's flavor by absorbing some of the essential oils that impart taste and aroma. Additionally, the cups are lined with polyethylene to prevent leaking, which can release its flavor into the coffee and also absorb aroma.