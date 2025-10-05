The Best Dairy To Use For A Frittata

Want to start your day with a protein-packed breakfast but tired of scrambled eggs? A frittata, different from a quiche, is an Italian egg dish that can be easily customized. As long as you have a base of eggs and dairy, you can add just about anything to yours, including different herbs, proteins, and even leftover spaghetti as the base for a breakfast frittata. While you can add nearly anything, not all ingredients will yield the same results, and the kind of milk you choose can affect not only the taste, but also the texture of your dish. So, which dairy option is best?

Food Republic spoke to Stephen Ingber, a CIA-trained private chef and the founder of MileHighCook, to find out the answer. According to Ingber, the goal is to create a creamy texture without being too heavy — which is why you should opt for half-and-half. "It strikes the right balance of water (for steam and lift) and fat (for tenderness and flavor)," he explains. "The water content gently steams the curd from within so it sets evenly, while the fat keeps the eggs from tightening into a squeaky, dry texture. The result is sliceable yet custardy, with clean edges and a moist center."