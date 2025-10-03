The Crunchy Upgrade That Gives Pineapple Cake A Twist
When you want the warmth of a dense, spicy cake while still getting tropical flavor, a pineapple cake is your best bet. Similar to a carrot cake, a pineapple cake is moist and uses easy ingredients like canned pineapple. Better still, it only takes two ingredients to make a cloud cake — canned pineapple and a box of angel food cake mix. But if you are looking to take your cake to the next level, Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of Cape Crystal Brands, told Food Republic to try adding some pecans.
McCormick explained, "Pecans offer up buttery richness and help to tame the acidity of pineapple." Pecans are often used in desserts of all kinds because of their natural sweetness and high fat content — two qualities that pair perfectly with a light, slightly acidic pineapple cake. McCormick recommended heating up the pecans a bit for optimal taste and texture. "They become nutty and [take on a crispy-slash-crunchy texture] when toasted," he said.
One way to get your pecans toasted while soaking in the pineapple flavor is to make a pineapple upside-down cake. The butter at the base of the baking dish will both caramelize the pineapple and provide a crispy sugary coating for the pecans — though we suggest giving them a light toast in a pan or oven first.
Other crunchy options for pineapple cake
Looking for other ways to add a crunchy upgrade? Edmund McCormick had a few suggestions for you. "Walnuts, macadamias, pepitas, or toasted coconut," he added. Which addition you pick depends on what kind of vibe you want your cake to have. If you want to lean into the Hawaiian flavor, go for macadamia nuts and add in a splash of dark rum.
Want a yummy cake that doubles as a breakfast treat? Try adding grated carrots, apple, and a can of crushed pineapple into your batter before topping everything with pepitas. The result is a Morning Glory cake, which is like a spiced apple cake and a great way to start your day when paired with a strong cup of tea or coffee.
Going for a classic American treat? Try a bicentennial cake – basically a walnut and pineapple cake topped with cream cheese frosting. If you want to switch it up, top your cake with a frosting made of pineapple, Cool Whip, vanilla pudding, and toasted coconut flakes. Of course, the best thing about baking with canned pineapple is that whatever you don't use can easily be frozen for later.