When you want the warmth of a dense, spicy cake while still getting tropical flavor, a pineapple cake is your best bet. Similar to a carrot cake, a pineapple cake is moist and uses easy ingredients like canned pineapple. Better still, it only takes two ingredients to make a cloud cake — canned pineapple and a box of angel food cake mix. But if you are looking to take your cake to the next level, Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of Cape Crystal Brands, told Food Republic to try adding some pecans.

McCormick explained, "Pecans offer up buttery richness and help to tame the acidity of pineapple." Pecans are often used in desserts of all kinds because of their natural sweetness and high fat content — two qualities that pair perfectly with a light, slightly acidic pineapple cake. McCormick recommended heating up the pecans a bit for optimal taste and texture. "They become nutty and [take on a crispy-slash-crunchy texture] when toasted," he said.

One way to get your pecans toasted while soaking in the pineapple flavor is to make a pineapple upside-down cake. The butter at the base of the baking dish will both caramelize the pineapple and provide a crispy sugary coating for the pecans — though we suggest giving them a light toast in a pan or oven first.