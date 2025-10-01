Give Grilled Cheese A Fall Flavor With One Extra Ingredient
Certain foods are winners all year round, and it's safe to say that grilled cheese is one such dish. Still, each season brings with it its own unique flavors and scents, and it's worth incorporating these into your sandwiches to get some variety throughout the year. The ultimate autumnal upgrade: fig jam.
The main benefit of this pairing is the sweet and savory contrast coupled with the mild texture complexity. While a great grilled cheese is also gooey inside, the composition of a blend of cheeses, like cheddar or mozzarella, still has a firm elasticity to it. On the other hand, fig jam is sticky and can be quite runny, especially when heated, so be judicious when adding it to your sandwich.
The sweetness of the fig is a bona fide partner for cheese, according to Giada De Laurentiis, who especially recommends brie. If brie isn't exactly a go-to for your grilled cheeses, consider a sharp cheddar instead. The difference between sharp and mild cheddar is that the former is aged longer, which gives it a stronger, tangier taste, which will accentuate the sweet notes of the jam. And if you want to kick this whole meal up a notch, pair your fall grilled cheese with a glass of bourbon, an ideal pairing with cheddar that will warm you up for the cool weather.
More fall additions to grilled cheese
Fall is the time for rich, warm flavors, and grilled cheese is the perfect base to build off of. Fruits like apples and pears are easy to get and popular flavors for autumn — they're in season, after all. They give the same sweetness as the figs (which actually are not fruit, contrary to popular belief) but are slightly milder. Plus, they can be added as slices, giving a slightly different texture — a nice burst of crispness.
Staying in the produce aisle, caramelized onions bump up any meal, and their sweet and sharp contrast is already a well-established pairing with cheese. It's also an easy and creative way to repurpose leftovers from a DIY burger night. Butternut and other gourds are abounding in this transitional season, and their mild, earthy flavor can amplify a stronger cheese. This option is great if you don't want to add too much sweetness to a traditionally savory food, as the primary change here comes from the creamy texture mixing with the melted cheese.
And if you want to keep things simple but elevated, turn your attention to your spice rack. Just a little addition of rosemary, thyme, or even sage can make a big difference to your next grilled cheese. Most spices add a layer of warmth that complements the cozy atmosphere you're creating, and the flavors aren't too in your face. Plus, this gives you more wiggle room to refine other areas of the sandwich, like using mayo instead of butter for the crispiest results.