Give Grilled Cheese A Fall Flavor With One Extra Ingredient

Certain foods are winners all year round, and it's safe to say that grilled cheese is one such dish. Still, each season brings with it its own unique flavors and scents, and it's worth incorporating these into your sandwiches to get some variety throughout the year. The ultimate autumnal upgrade: fig jam.

The main benefit of this pairing is the sweet and savory contrast coupled with the mild texture complexity. While a great grilled cheese is also gooey inside, the composition of a blend of cheeses, like cheddar or mozzarella, still has a firm elasticity to it. On the other hand, fig jam is sticky and can be quite runny, especially when heated, so be judicious when adding it to your sandwich.

The sweetness of the fig is a bona fide partner for cheese, according to Giada De Laurentiis, who especially recommends brie. If brie isn't exactly a go-to for your grilled cheeses, consider a sharp cheddar instead. The difference between sharp and mild cheddar is that the former is aged longer, which gives it a stronger, tangier taste, which will accentuate the sweet notes of the jam. And if you want to kick this whole meal up a notch, pair your fall grilled cheese with a glass of bourbon, an ideal pairing with cheddar that will warm you up for the cool weather.