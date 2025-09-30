This North Carolina BBQ Restaurant Only Uses 2 Ingredients To Make Cornbread

Iconic barbecue restaurants uphold tradition not just in their meats — whether that's brisket, pulled pork, or sausages — but also apply such care with their sides and sauce, too. Such complementary foods don't need to be fancy; they just need to lend the meal a solid foundation.

Well, in Ayden, North Carolina, barbecue institution Skylight Inn — opened in 1947 — offers a cornbread so straightforward that newcomers just might find it unusual. The recipe relies exclusively on stone-ground cornmeal mixed with some water, then seasoned with salt and pork drippings. The liquidy dough is then spread on a pan, and baked until thickened, creating a coarse, robust texture with delicious browning — not the classic airy or sweet bread of the North — after all, if you put sugar in your cornbread, you're not a true Southerner. The style is reminiscent of Sean Brock's cast-iron cornbread recipe, only more minimalist in composition. And the bread's simple nature is backed up by its price, coming in at only a single dollar per slice.

Yet most important is the cornbread's deep-rooted history. Skylight's recipe is in line with old-school cornbread recipes, when baking staples like wheat flour weren't readily available. The cornbread debuted at The Skylight Inn all the way back at its inception. And this particular preparation is also found at the two North Carolina Sam Jones BBQ locations, operated by the same family. So for a taste of a historical side that completes the meal, swing by these respected North Carolina restaurants.