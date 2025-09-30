This North Carolina BBQ Restaurant Only Uses 2 Ingredients To Make Cornbread
Iconic barbecue restaurants uphold tradition not just in their meats — whether that's brisket, pulled pork, or sausages — but also apply such care with their sides and sauce, too. Such complementary foods don't need to be fancy; they just need to lend the meal a solid foundation.
Well, in Ayden, North Carolina, barbecue institution Skylight Inn — opened in 1947 — offers a cornbread so straightforward that newcomers just might find it unusual. The recipe relies exclusively on stone-ground cornmeal mixed with some water, then seasoned with salt and pork drippings. The liquidy dough is then spread on a pan, and baked until thickened, creating a coarse, robust texture with delicious browning — not the classic airy or sweet bread of the North — after all, if you put sugar in your cornbread, you're not a true Southerner. The style is reminiscent of Sean Brock's cast-iron cornbread recipe, only more minimalist in composition. And the bread's simple nature is backed up by its price, coming in at only a single dollar per slice.
Yet most important is the cornbread's deep-rooted history. Skylight's recipe is in line with old-school cornbread recipes, when baking staples like wheat flour weren't readily available. The cornbread debuted at The Skylight Inn all the way back at its inception. And this particular preparation is also found at the two North Carolina Sam Jones BBQ locations, operated by the same family. So for a taste of a historical side that completes the meal, swing by these respected North Carolina restaurants.
Find historic North Carolina style barbecue at The Skylight Inn
North Carolina's barbecue is serious business, packing in two regional styles and a wealth of historic purveyors. In the West of the state, you'll find the separate Lexington Dip – dedicated specifically to tender pulled pork shoulder. Meanwhile, in the East, it's all about whole hog cooking, cut through with vinegar-heavy sauce. The Skylight Inn is an acclaimed rendition of such a style, with nationwide attention spanning decades.
Opened by 17-year-old Pete Jones in 1947, the barbecue restaurant has come to define a regional style, with a dedication to preserving old ways. For years and years, The Skylight Inn — locally referred to as Pete Jones' BBQ in homage — exclusively sold slow-cooked pork, paired with coleslaw and the famed cornbread. Chicken later made it onto the menu, as did a few more sides like baked beans, potato salad, and pork skins.
Nevertheless, opposed to the more expansive offerings of other barbecue joints, The Skylight Inn keeps it streamlined and traditional. You select between a small, medium, or large serving of meat, add on the historic corn bread recipe, dip it in that traditional sauce, and savor an exceptional barbecue experience.