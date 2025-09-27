Is There A Best Type Of Apple For Snacking? Here's What To Know

Whether you're in the produce section of the supermarket or visiting an orchard, you may be standing in a sea of apples and wondering which are the best. Well, that depends on what you're using them for. If you're looking for snacking specifically, some varieties work better than others. Food Republic spoke to Angela Graham, MBA, RDN, of The Dispersed Dietitian, to find out more.

According to Graham, "The best snacking apples tend to strike a balance between sweetness, tartness, and a satisfying crunch." While you can enjoy one of these while on the go, snacking apples also hold up well to being sliced and added to a lunchbox or paired with your favorite nut butters or cheeses. Her favorite is Honeycrisp, a beloved apple that's been consistently rising in consumer demand over the last two decades. "It's juicy, sweet, and incredibly crisp without being mealy." In season in autumn, it's the perfect choice for apple picking at an orchard — but you could also grab Jonagolds and Galas, both of which are crisp and lightly sweet.

With that said, there are other varieties that hit these same three marks. "Pink Lady apples, also known as Cripps Pink, ... lean slightly tart, but their crisp texture and bright flavor make them refreshing and snack-worthy." In the late summer, Graham recommends either Zestar or Ginger Gold as great early-season apples, but we also love Akane and Paula Red, which are tart but crispy.

She's also a fan of SweeTango, a hybrid between Honeycrisp and Zestar. This apple "delivers a bold crunch with sweet and tangy notes that pop when eaten fresh."