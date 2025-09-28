The Tool That Makes Peeling Everything From Tomatoes To Garlic A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peeling garlic cloves is nobody's idea of fun. If you've done it, you know just how mind-numbingly tedious it can be (as the appropriate amount of garlic for any given recipe is: as much as possible). Plus, it takes forever to get the smell out from underneath your nails. You've tried all of the tips and tricks for the easiest way to peel garlic, and even the trusty crushing trick leaves behind those stubborn bits of skin that refuse to budge. You're then left with sticky, garlicky fingers all because you spent an additional two to three minutes wrestling with cloves — time you could've spent on literally anything else.

Now imagine tossing those cloves into a little machine, pressing a button, and watching the skins practically jump off on their own. Can you picture it? Good, because it's real. There's a true delight in these peelers; this kind of tool tempts you to scour the fridge for anything remotely peelable, just for the pleasure of it. Better still, it's available online via retailers like Amazon.

That's the fun of the new rechargeable peelers that have been popping up online, and they don't stop at garlic. People are using them for tomatoes, grapes, and other slippery produce that usually takes patience (and sometimes a paring knife) to handle. It could quite possibly be the best way to peel those finicky mangoes, and no more boiling water to peel your peaches. It feels more like a fun magic trick than a kitchen chore, so if you're a chef or just someone who likes to cook, you'll appreciate its utility.