This Southern Comfort Food Makes A Killer Topping For Your Store-Bought Frozen Pizza
If you've recently picked up one of the best frozen pizzas at the supermarket, you may be looking for delicious ways to give it a flavor boost. For a deeper look at one tasty idea, we spoke with James King, executive chef for Che Vita, who suggested incorporating a comfort food classic as a topping. "Fried chicken adds a crunchy texture that contrasts with the pizza's soft crust and melted cheese," King said. He also noted that it pairs particularly well with both "smoky or sharp cheeses, such as cheddar or provolone," so don't be afraid to find a frozen option that includes those ingredients.
When it comes to adding the chicken, he recommends waiting until after the pizza has been cooked to help maintain the chicken's crispness. "Smaller, bite-sized pieces work best since they distribute evenly without losing their crunch," he said. Additionally, if you're using leftover fried chicken, he suggests cutting it into small pieces and reheating it in a toaster oven with a little olive oil. "This restores crispness and moisture, helping it integrate better as a topping." You could use the same method in an air fryer or a regular oven — but whatever you do, avoid reheating it in the microwave, as this will quickly dry out the chicken.
More ways to upgrade your frozen pizza
If you're looking for more ways to elevate your frozen pizza, there are plenty of options you can try. According to James King, you can always upgrade it with condiments that work beautifully with fried chicken. "A drizzle of buttermilk ranch or hot honey ties the flavors together," he says. Other options include classic Southern comeback sauce or spicy harissa aioli.
You can also switch up how you season your fried chicken. For example, you could create an Asian-inspired pizza by pairing Korean fried chicken with a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. Similarly, you could make a barbecue chicken pizza by adding mesquite seasoning to the breading and pairing it with a five-ingredient Alabama white sauce.
Don't forget that you can add additional toppings, like extra shredded cheese, sauce, or other ingredients that work well with fried chicken. For instance, you could add pickles to create a spin on Nashville hot chicken pizza, or include shaved parm for an addictive chicken parmesan pizza. Always keep in mind that the pizza you choose as your base matters, so try to avoid low-quality frozen pizza brands.