This Southern Comfort Food Makes A Killer Topping For Your Store-Bought Frozen Pizza

If you've recently picked up one of the best frozen pizzas at the supermarket, you may be looking for delicious ways to give it a flavor boost. For a deeper look at one tasty idea, we spoke with James King, executive chef for Che Vita, who suggested incorporating a comfort food classic as a topping. "Fried chicken adds a crunchy texture that contrasts with the pizza's soft crust and melted cheese," King said. He also noted that it pairs particularly well with both "smoky or sharp cheeses, such as cheddar or provolone," so don't be afraid to find a frozen option that includes those ingredients.

When it comes to adding the chicken, he recommends waiting until after the pizza has been cooked to help maintain the chicken's crispness. "Smaller, bite-sized pieces work best since they distribute evenly without losing their crunch," he said. Additionally, if you're using leftover fried chicken, he suggests cutting it into small pieces and reheating it in a toaster oven with a little olive oil. "This restores crispness and moisture, helping it integrate better as a topping." You could use the same method in an air fryer or a regular oven — but whatever you do, avoid reheating it in the microwave, as this will quickly dry out the chicken.