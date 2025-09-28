How To Give Regular Popcorn A Kettle Corn Taste With 3 Ingredients From Your Pantry

Part of the fun of going to fairs and carnivals is the food, and kettle corn is one of the classics, like cotton candy, corndogs, and whatever new food someone's dreamed up to deep fry. The sweet and salty snack that draws fairgoers with its enticing sugary smell is just as deliciously good when you make it at home. But instead of doing it the usual way, you can use a simpler method to turn regular popcorn into kettle corn with three pantry ingredients: granulated sugar, brown sugar, and salt.

The standard way to make kettle corn is popping the popcorn in a pot with oil, granulated sugar, and salt. The salt can be sprinkled on after popping, instead. It was traditionally done in cast iron kettles, which is where it got its name. One of the drawbacks is there's a risk of the sugar starting to burn before all the popcorn is popped. It can also leave melted or burned sugar behind in the pot that's hard to get off.

You can get kettle corn flavor without either of those worries by sprinkling a blend of sugar and salt on regular popcorn. Combine equal amounts of granulated and brown sugars, and add table salt or finer, better-clinging popcorn salt in small amounts until you like the sweet-salty balance. Make the popcorn and immediately sprinkle the mixture on the hot popped kernels. Blend a small batch of the flavoring and store it in an airtight container for whenever you're craving kettle corn.