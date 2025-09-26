The Vegetable People Think Has Supernatural Powers On Halloween

In addition to popular Halloween candies (and the boozy drinks that pair with them), there are traditional food-based Halloween party games like bobbing for apples and donuts on a string. Then there's the controversial treat that is candy corn (which actually has some fancy flavors among its colorful layers). Many All Hallows' Eve partygoers also share scary-themed potluck dishes, like mummy-wrapped hot dogs and monster foot meatloaf. And did you know that cabbage — arguably one of the least popular members of the vegetable community — once reigned over Halloween traditions?

The vegetable was a component of colcannon, a traditional Irish dish popularly consumed at Halloween. It became an entrée Americans ate on Halloween in the 1800s after immigrants brought the tradition with them. Colcannon wasn't just something one ate at dinner, either — it was a fortune-telling food. The Irish would hide various items in the dish before cooking it, and whatever bauble turned up in your portion heralded your fortune for the coming year. For instance, finding a coin meant you would become rich. Finding a thimble in the grub meant you would never be married.

Young, unmarried women also believed pulling a cabbage out of a field on Halloween night could reveal details about their future spouse. If the veggie came up with a great deal of dirt clinging to its roots, it meant a wealthy husband was in the girl's near future. A withered-looking cabbage stalk signaled that its puller-upper was going to wed a widower.