MOSH Protein Bars: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" has seen its share of protein bars. A company called Creation Nation once pitched a line of bars and make-your-own-bar mixes tailored to people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions. Elsewhere, Chapul appeared on "Shark Tank" with bars that featured protein powder made from crickets (yep, the insect). Fast forward to the May 3, 2024 episode (Season 15, Episode 22), and a couple of celebrity entrepreneurs entered the Shark Tank with their own take on protein bars.

Former first lady of California Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger brought their product, Mosh, to the Sharks. The line of protein bars is formulated to promote brain health, containing ingredients like lion's mane and ashwagandha, along with vitamins and omega-3s. Shriver shared that Mosh is a mission-driven company that donates a portion of each sale to support Alzheimer's research. She was inspired to become involved in helping find a cure for the brain disorder after her father was diagnosed with the disease in 2003. Shriver is particularly focused on the disproportionate effects of Alzheimer's on women. She cited statistics that two-thirds of Alzheimer's sufferers are women, and two-thirds of Alzheimer's caregivers are also women. No answers currently exist as to why women have a higher likelihood of developing the disease, which is something Shriver wants to help address.

Shriver also has a love of protein bars and always has one in her purse, and her son began encouraging her to invest in her passion. This led to the pair collaborating to create a line of products that would help promote brain health and combat the onset of brain-centric diseases like Alzheimer's. Their Mosh protein bars were the first in what they hoped would become a line of brain health goods.