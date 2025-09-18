MOSH Protein Bars: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
"Shark Tank" has seen its share of protein bars. A company called Creation Nation once pitched a line of bars and make-your-own-bar mixes tailored to people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions. Elsewhere, Chapul appeared on "Shark Tank" with bars that featured protein powder made from crickets (yep, the insect). Fast forward to the May 3, 2024 episode (Season 15, Episode 22), and a couple of celebrity entrepreneurs entered the Shark Tank with their own take on protein bars.
Former first lady of California Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger brought their product, Mosh, to the Sharks. The line of protein bars is formulated to promote brain health, containing ingredients like lion's mane and ashwagandha, along with vitamins and omega-3s. Shriver shared that Mosh is a mission-driven company that donates a portion of each sale to support Alzheimer's research. She was inspired to become involved in helping find a cure for the brain disorder after her father was diagnosed with the disease in 2003. Shriver is particularly focused on the disproportionate effects of Alzheimer's on women. She cited statistics that two-thirds of Alzheimer's sufferers are women, and two-thirds of Alzheimer's caregivers are also women. No answers currently exist as to why women have a higher likelihood of developing the disease, which is something Shriver wants to help address.
Shriver also has a love of protein bars and always has one in her purse, and her son began encouraging her to invest in her passion. This led to the pair collaborating to create a line of products that would help promote brain health and combat the onset of brain-centric diseases like Alzheimer's. Their Mosh protein bars were the first in what they hoped would become a line of brain health goods.
What happened to Mosh on Shark Tank?
Present in the Shark Tank were panelists Mark Cuban, guest Shark Candace Nelson, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John. Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger presented their product, complete with samples for the judges. They explained that Mosh bars contained between 12 and 13 grams of protein per bar and were gluten-free, non-GMO, high in fiber, and boasted a host of brain-boosting ingredients.
Schwarzenegger shared that Mosh had been in business for around two years and, in that time, had achieved $10 million in online sales. The company was not yet profitable, as they were funneling just over $100,000 per month into marketing efforts. The mother-son entrepreneur team explained that neither of them was currently taking a salary, and they had invested over $1 million of their own money into the company. Another $1.5 million came from family and friends, and they received an additional $4 million earlier that year from other investors. They asked the Sharks for a $500,000 investment in exchange for a 2% stake in their company.
The Sharks mentioned the difficulty of getting a return on their investment with such a high valuation. They also underlined the brutal nature of the protein bar market, noting that getting retail shelf space is extremely challenging. Shriver countered that they currently had their most popular bars in nine different stores. One by one, the Sharks declined the offer, leaving only Greiner. She countered with an offer of a $500,000 investment for 6% of the company. After some back-and-forth negotiations, they settled on giving Greiner a 3.5% stake plus 1.5% in advisory shares.
Mosh after Shark Tank
Following its appearance on Shark Tank, Mosh experienced a huge surge of traffic to its website. But the founders wanted to attain sustainable growth from the exposure, not just a one-time boost. So, they utilized an artificial intelligence-powered conversion engine to convert first-time visitors to the site — who were there because they had seen the company on "Shark Tank" — into subscribing buyers for the products. The move worked, resulting in 19.1% growth in average order value through the engine and a 25% compounding monthly growth rate (CMGR) for new product subscribers over a 10-month period. They also achieved up to 14% conversion rates through outreach marketing to those who had made a purchase from the site, turning them into repeat customers.
One thing Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger expressed during their appearance on "Shark Tank" was a hope that forging a deal with a Shark would help them find success in the retail space. Since appearing on the show, the mother-son team has made significant strides in that area. Their protein bars are now being sold in Sprouts Farmers Market locations throughout the United States as well as in Kroger stores, including Fred Meyer, King Soopers, and Ralphs.
Shortly after the company's "Shark Tank" appearance aired, Mosh also announced it had become the first and only protein bar product to feature Cognizin® Citicoline among its ingredients. The product is a nootropic that supports memory and focus through delivering a patented citicoline blend to the brain. The company has also debuted various new protein bar flavors since making its pitch in the Tank.
Is Mosh still in business?
Mosh is definitely still in business. As of September 2025, its products were being sold online through the company's website as well as via Amazon, Instacart, and Thrive Market. Mosh protein bars can also be purchased in brick-and-mortar Sprouts Farmers Markets (which has also carried the products of many other "Shark Tank" alumni companies, like Pricklee Cactus Water), Erewhon, Ralphs, King Soopers, and Fred Meyer locations. As of August 2025, Mosh's bars were sold in approximately 1,000 retail stores.
In 2024, Mosh reached $12 million in sales, up from $4 million in 2022 and $7 million in 2023. Q1 2025 revenue had increased by 100% year-over-year. The company has been actively participating in trade shows, and it has also hosted two BrainFest events to honor World Alzheimer's Day, partnering with other organizations to raise funds for research and prevention. Cofounder Maria Shriver made the Forbes "50 Over 50" list for her efforts in promoting Alzheimer's research, and Mosh was named 2025's "Best-Tasting Protein Bar" by Women's Health magazine.
What's next for Mosh?
Mosh continues its growth trajectory. The company added a line of vegan protein bars to its product lineup in July 2025, joining the others sold in Sprouts Farmers Market locations. The new bars joined Mosh's ever-growing array of products, which has included limited-edition flavors along with the permanent protein bar offerings. Continued expansion and the addition of more protein bar flavors is likely to occur in the company's immediate future.
Patrick Schwarzenegger mentioned during his "Shark Tank" appearance that long-term plans for the company included expanding beyond protein bars to also include other brain health products, like supplements and powders. Mosh has already added some nonfood products to its lineup in the form of brain puzzle books — including sudokus, crossword puzzles, and word searches — to help bolster brain health. The company's near-term growth plans include doubling its retail presence to reach 2,000 store locations by the end of 2025. By year-end 2026, Mosh aims to have its products in 5,000 retail stores.