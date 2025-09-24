One Of Anthony Bourdain's Most Hated Foods Was From McDonald's

Having sampled food from around the globe, Anthony Bourdain had plenty of meals that he loved, but there were a number that he didn't enjoy, too. He definitely wasn't a fan of club sandwiches and Icelandic fermented shark was at the bottom of his list of foods to try again, but one dish from an American go-to chain was among his most disliked: McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.

In an interview with A.V. Club, as reported by Live Journal in 2008, Bourdain referred to his experience of eating the anus of a warthog in Namibia as the worst so far in his travels, even topping noshing on the heart of a cobra that was still going strong. But when asked if he'd rather dine on the tail-end of the warthog or McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, it was a close call for him. "Given the choice between reliving the warthog experience and eating a McNugget, I'm surely eating the McNugget," he said. "But at least I knew what the warthog was. Whereas with the McNugget, I think that's still an open question. Scientists are still wondering."

Make no mistake — Bourdain was no fast food snob. He adored a burger from In-N-Out and was known to pop by Popeye's for fried chicken and mac and cheese. But McDonald's McNuggets weren't an option for him. He even went so far as to routinely disparage the chain and the effects of eating its food to persuade his young daughter not to eat meals from the fast food behemoth.