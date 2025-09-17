This Denver Restaurant Is The First In The State To Earn 2 Michelin Stars

In its 2025 review, the Michelin Guide describes The Wolf's Tailor as, "Offering a seamless dining experience as intriguing as its name, this comfortable haven blends together creativity, attention to detail, and charm." The publication went on to say: "Chef Taylor Stark and his team stitch together an ambitious multicourse menu from culinary influences near and far." It also mentions that the kitchen prepares a starter of canapés made of trimmings from other goods to reduce waste. Michelin also tells diners to expect dishes like a Berkshire pork dumpling with a turmeric and dill broth and beautifully plated meals.

While online reviews do mention that The Wolf's Tailor can be expensive, they also praise the restaurant for its outstanding service, quality non-alcoholic drinks, sustainability, wine pairings, and the overall dining experience, with one stating, "The service was beyond what I expected. The explanation of the dishes to the presentation and delivery made the meal interesting without feeling pretentious." Other reviewers echo that sentiment: "This was arguably the best meal I've ever had in my life, no exaggeration." Meanwhile, guests can't say enough about the impressive hospitality and recommend it for date night. With reviews like this, who knows — maybe it will land on our list of top romantic spots to dine.