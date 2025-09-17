This Denver Restaurant Is The First In The State To Earn 2 Michelin Stars
Each year, Michelin-backed food spies dine across the world to determine which restaurants are worthy of the brand's stars, a well-known mark of excellence (in fact, there aren't all that many restaurants in the U.S. that are Michelin-starred). This year, nine restaurants in Colorado were awarded, or maintained their Michelin star status. But among those, The Wolf's Tailor in Denver was the first restaurant in the state to earn two Michelin stars (out of a total possible three).
The Wolf's Tailor began welcoming diners in 2018. It had previously received one star from Michelin in 2023 — the debut year of the publication's work in Colorado. Michelin also awarded the restaurant with a Green Star, signifying its commitment to sustainability through waste reduction and environmentally friendly practices. In addition to Michelin star ratings, Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, who are co-founders of the restaurant's parent company, were also the recipients of a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2024.
What to expect when dining at The Wolf's Tailor
In its 2025 review, the Michelin Guide describes The Wolf's Tailor as, "Offering a seamless dining experience as intriguing as its name, this comfortable haven blends together creativity, attention to detail, and charm." The publication went on to say: "Chef Taylor Stark and his team stitch together an ambitious multicourse menu from culinary influences near and far." It also mentions that the kitchen prepares a starter of canapés made of trimmings from other goods to reduce waste. Michelin also tells diners to expect dishes like a Berkshire pork dumpling with a turmeric and dill broth and beautifully plated meals.
While online reviews do mention that The Wolf's Tailor can be expensive, they also praise the restaurant for its outstanding service, quality non-alcoholic drinks, sustainability, wine pairings, and the overall dining experience, with one stating, "The service was beyond what I expected. The explanation of the dishes to the presentation and delivery made the meal interesting without feeling pretentious." Other reviewers echo that sentiment: "This was arguably the best meal I've ever had in my life, no exaggeration." Meanwhile, guests can't say enough about the impressive hospitality and recommend it for date night. With reviews like this, who knows — maybe it will land on our list of top romantic spots to dine.