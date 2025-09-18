The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Sushi Spots You Have To Visit Once In Your Lifetime
You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to eat the kind of sushi that stops you in your tracks. That almost spiritual experience where you can't even speak to your friend, you need to close your eyes and savor every flavor.
You can find meals like this in quite unexpected places. Down dodgy alleyways, up dingy staircases, tucked into strip malls — places that only locals know about. These are family-run places where someone's grandmother is in the back still making the rice, where the owner knows every regular by name, and where the only decoration is decades of accumulated memories on the walls.
These places survive on word of mouth alone. No marketing budgets, no social media campaigns, just locals who've been coming for 20 years telling their friends about the incredible tuna they had last night. These chefs source carefully, cut expertly, and have spent decades perfecting their craft. We found these restaurants through extensive research across food blogs, review sites, and local recommendations, focusing on family-run or chef-owned establishments with proven track records and devoted local followings.
Otomisan Restaurant in Los Angeles, California
Otomisan first opened its doors in 1956 and is now the oldest continuously run Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. It has even been listed as a Historic-Cultural Monument by the LA City Council. Dining at this little place has all the coziness of being fed by your grandmother.
The walls are full of knick-knacks, old Japanese paintings and family pictures. You get three red booths to choose from or five seats at the counter. The owner, Yayoi Watanabe, runs front of house, chatting with the mostly Japanese locals and settling the bill on a huge vintage calculator, while her son works the kitchen. The menu is diverse and delicious with a good range of traditional Japanese dishes including sushi, udon, and combination sets, but you will often see regulars ordering off-menu. The specialty here though is the tempura — impossibly light, crispy, and flavorful.
(323) 526-1150
2506 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Sushi 35 West in New York City, New York
To find Sushi 35 West, head into the entrance of the smoke shop and up the flight of stairs on your right. You'll come to a sparse, cold corridor with exposed pipes, a gray floor pilled with bags of imported Japanese rice, and a couple of tables and chairs. It's through the literal "hole in the wall" of a small sliding window that you will order, what could possibly be, the best sushi of your life.
There is a reason for gritty surroundings. The owners, Jackie and Jenny, had previously worked at Masa, the only Japanese restaurant in the States to have three Michelin stars. There, a meal could easily set you back $1,000. When they opened Sushi 35 West in 2021, they set out to use their skills and knowledge to provide a Michelin star experience at a fraction of the cost. This is some of the best fish in the world, flown in straight from Japan and expertly prepared. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but we recommend the salmon roe, sea urchin, Spanish mackerel, and toro roll, or you can pick up the 35-piece omakase for just $130.
(646) 882-6666
232W W 35th St, New York, NY 10001
Toyoda Sushi in Lake City Way, Seattle
Toyoda Sushi in Seattle has a laid-back, cozy vibe and some of the freshest sashimi around. Owner Natsuyoshi was born in 1950 in Nagano, Japan (also known as the Japanese Alps). At 18, he left for Tokyo, where he took a job as a sushi apprentice. After four decades of sushi making, he is now a master of his craft. It's not just Natsuyoshi making this place special, though. His wife and three children all work alongside him in the restaurant, putting just as much care and love into each dish and service.
Go for the sashimi platter. It's chef's choice, so you never know exactly what you'll get, but everything is gleaming and plump with freshness. You might see albacore, octopus, salmon, scallops, toro, surf clam, or different types of mackerel. Natsuyoshi sources his fish carefully and cuts it with the precision of someone who's been doing this since the 1970s. The quality shows in every piece.
(206) 367-7972
12543 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Saburo's in Portland, Oregon
It is a local tradition in Sellwood to line up for Saburo's. The atmosphere is cozy and lively, and the crowds speak for themselves. Long waits are common, but there's a waitlist system to stay organized.
What keeps people coming back are the generous portions and standout dishes. The albacore tuna is exceptional, as is the softshell crab roll. You can also get different types of roe topped with quail egg yolk — not something you'll find at your average sushi spot. The sake selection here is solid, too, with options that pair well with heavier, more indulgent rolls. This isn't delicate, traditional sushi. Saburo's goes big and bold. If you are in the Portland area, you have to try this local institution.
(503) 236-4237
1667 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
Wayo Sushi in San Francisco, California
Wayo Sushi in San Franciso has been a one man show since 1988. Japanese-born Mamoru Ogawa wears many hats; owner, chef, waiter. Because of this, he runs a tight ship when it comes to reservations. You must make a reservation at least one day in advance if you want to dine in, and if you are late you may be turned away. One would think there is a danger that the service would be slow because of this but once you are seated in Wayo, everything is impeccable. Ogawa is very timely with orders and is extremely friendly.
But the reason we are here is, of course, the fish. The sushi here is in the running for the best in the Bay Area. Impossibly fresh, melt in your mouth, and artfully prepared. Go for the omakase sashimi or omakase sushi — $29.50 for an unforgettable, delicious meal.
(415) 561-9598
1407 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Kappo Sui Sazu Sushi in Costa Mesa, California
Kappo Sui in Costa Mesa serves proper traditional Japanese cuisine. Forget the typical trendy sushi rolls you find everywhere else, this is more old school. The atmosphere is peaceful and serene. Owner Zuke is known for chatting with customers, making recommendations based on their tastes, and explaining anything unfamiliar on the menu.
You'll find some really unique items here, like monkfish liver or jellyfish, but we recommend going for the omakase for $125. You'll get a range of sushi and sashimi including abalone, monkfish liver, herring roe, Hokkaido scallops, ikura, and uni served on top of seared Wagyu. The meal also includes assorted tempura, grilled black cod, egg custard, and dessert. There is also an affordable lunch special menu with options like chicken cutlet, miso eggplant or jumbo shrimp for around $15 to $18.
(714) 429-0141
20070 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sushi Naritaya in Kyoto, Japan
Near a bamboo forest and a pretty temple in Arashiyama, a district on the Western outskits of Kyoto, is an unassuming local hole-in-the-wall called Sushi Naritaya. Many who eat here swear it's some of the best sushi in Kyoto, matching the quality of high-end omakase experiences.
The place seats around 15 people and is mostly packed with locals. If there's a wait, it's usually short. You can grab a drink from the convenience store across the street and bring it in when they call your name. The menu is also written in English and the staff try their best to be accommodating to English speakers. The service is extremely friendly here.
Everything on the menu is solid, but the fatty tuna is what most people come for. The chef's special is another smart choice — a selection of whatever's best that day.
+81 90-8579-8383
25 Saga Tenryuji Susukinobabacho, Ukyo-ku West Park, Arashiyama Square, Kyoto 616-8385 Kyoto Prefecture
Sake Bar Hagi in New York City, New York
Sake Bar Hagi has been around since 1985, making it New York's first real izakaya – a kind of Japanese tapas bar where you drink sake and beer while eating small plates. Walking in, you're greeted by dark wood seating and exposed cement pillars. Japanese vinyl album covers cover one wall, and it has a kitschy feel you'd often find in small Tokyo izakayas. The whole setup is inspired by those under-the-bridge drinking spots from Japan's Showa Era.
The sake list is extensive and curated. There are bottles from different regions across Japan, plus shochu and umeshu if you want something different. The bartenders know their stuff and can guide you through the options.
The food ranges from traditional yakitori to fresh sushi. It's the kind of place where you can order a few small plates, try different sakes, and settle in for the evening with good company.
(212) 956-2429
245 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Sushi Friend in Phoenix, Arizona
Sushi Friend opened on Christmas Eve 2021 in Phoenix and by 2023, it had already climbed to No. 3 best sushi restaurant in the U.S. on Yelp. Chef-owner Kevin Min designed the whole place around kiosk ordering and quick assembly while keeping the quality high.
The pricing is affordable and the quality is excellent. You order at a kiosk, and your order goes straight to the sushi chefs who work in plain view. Everything comes out fast, usually within five minutes.
The seared salmon roll is Min's most popular dish. It's packed with kanikama, cucumber, and spicy mayo, then topped with seared ocean trout, unagi sauce, and dyno sauce. Chefs use real wasabi here. Min sources top-quality fish and maintains high standards for each dish. The whole system works because it's efficient but doesn't cut corners. Word of mouth and social media have turned it into a local phenomenon in just a few years.
(602) 345-1412
8727 N Central Ave,Phoenix, AZ 85020
Endo Sushi in Osaka, Japan
You can't get much fresher than eating sushi right inside a fish market. Endo Sushi sits in the heart of Osaka's central fish market, where it's been serving customers for over a century.The space is tiny and cozy, squeezed into the bustling market. You're eating surrounded by the daily fish trade, watching vendors and buyers negotiate over the day's catch. It's about as authentic as sushi gets.
Most people order the Maze, which is the chef's selection of five seasonal nigiri pieces where the chef picks whatever looks best that day from the market. If you have any dislikes, mention it when you order and they'll work around them. There's also an English menu available. The staff are used to visitors and know how to guide you through the experience.
+81 06-6469-7108
1 Chome-1-86 Noda, Fukushima Ward, Osaka, 553-0005, Japan
Yoshi Sushi & Teriyaki in Woodbridge, New Jersey
Yoshi Sushi & Teriyaki sits right across from the Woodbridge Train Station in New Jersey. This small family-run spot has earned a devoted following amongst locals. The restaurant is relaxed and intimate, no frills, with only seven or eight tables. What keeps people coming back are the perfectly fresh sashimi and creative specialty rolls like the shogun roll with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, and flying fish roe wrapped in a soy bean paper or the dynamite roll with fresh scallop, masago, garlic, and spicy oil. Want to try a bit of everything? Go for a sushi and sashimi combo, get five pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi, and a California roll for $30.99.
Service is quick and attentive without being intrusive. The family that runs this place genuinely cares about every dish that leaves the kitchen, and it shows in every bite.
(732) 855-7888
405 Pearl St, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Tokyo II in North Haven, Connecticut
Tokyo Sushi II sits in a strip mall in North Haven, Connecticut, but locals know this unassuming spot serves some seriously good sushi that has earned a loyal local following over the years. Where Tokyo II really shines is with its creative specialty rolls. The Crazy Yellowtail Roll features spicy yellowtail with banana inside, which gets deep-fried and topped with the chef's special sauce. Customers love it.
The Joe Roll is another standout — shrimp tempura and mango wrapped in soy paper, with blackened tuna, avocado, and king crab on the outside. The ichiban roll combines spicy squid inside with yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko on top, while the elf roll pairs spicy scallop with avocado and tobiko. The chef here isn't afraid to experiment with bold combinations. For a strip mall location, Tokyo II delivers quality and creativity that rivals much fancier places.
(203) 907-4050
117 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473
Fuji Sushi House in Lafayette, Louisiana
You don't really think of sushi when you think of Lafayette, Louisiana. This is crawfish and seafood boil country. But they have great seafood here, so why not great sushi too? From the outside, this place looks completely unassuming. You might walk right past it. But step inside and you'll find it packed with regulars who clearly love the place.
The space is small, just nine tables and a tiny counter, but it's cozy, clean, and relaxing inside. The owners are genuinely friendly and put so much care into each dish. The sashimi selection is impressive, with toro, yellowtail, bluefin, mackerel, and even Wagyu beef. The nigiri options run the gamut from flying fish roe and salmon roe to spicy scallop, quail egg, and sea urchin. And the huge range of specialty rolls are all delicious.
(337) 412-6543
4416 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Tsukiji Motodane in Tokyo, Japan
Motodane is hidden in a side alley inside Tsukiji Market, and finding it can be tricky of you don't know what to look for. The front looks completely closed, so you need to hunt for the guest entrance on the side. Even then, you might wonder if you're in the right place.
Inside, it's packed with locals and regulars who clearly know this spot well. You'll either share a table with all the other customers in the dining area or grab a seat at the bar. There's a menu with pictures for non-Japanese speakers. The main attractions are the sushi sets and chirashi dishes. The name chirashi means "scatter," and that's exactly what you get — small pieces of fish scattered over rice.
This bowl contains an impressive variety, whatever is fresh that day, scallops, squid with tobiko, yellowtail, grilled eel, tuna, negitoro, horse mackerel, sardine, boiled octopus, grilled egg, and more. Ten different types of fish and seafood in total, all beautifully presented. If you take a trip to Japan, make a detour to this fish market in Tokyo for a real authentic experience.
instagram.com/motodane.tsukiji
+81 3-5565-1923
6 Chome-25-4 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0045, Japan
Nanahoshi in London, United Kingdom
Nanahoshi (formally Jegamu) is a tiny spot in Soho that is run by chef Yuya Kikuchi, who has earned a reputation that seems to divides diners. Reviews are either from customers terrified of the temperamental owner or others claiming it's the best sushi they've ever eaten. It seems you might need a thick skin to appreciate this place.
You enter through a curtain and sit at the wooden counter, watching Kikuchi carefully sculpt each piece of nigiri. The chef is passionate about his food and doesn't tolerate casual diners who think they know better. The customer certainly isn't always right at this place. Kikuchi believes his dishes are perfectly balanced, so he provides no soy sauce or wasabi. This is the custom with properly trained sushi chefs.
There is an extensive and creative menu, but the omakase is the way to go. Granted, portions are small, but this is food for real enthusiasts who appreciate craftsmanship over quantity.
+0044 551 336-3963
Dewhurst House 3 Winnett St, London W1D 6JY, England
Roy's Fish & Sushi in New York City, New York
At first glance, Roy's seems like your average tiny neighborhood fish market, but tucked in the corner, at the back, is a small sushi bar that serves some surprisingly impressive rolls. Roy started this family business in 1995. Decades later, his son Pom continues the tradition, running both the fish and sushi counter. The seating situation is minimal – just a small bench. Most people call ahead and take their order to go, which is probably the smart move since there's usually quite a wait.
The fish is as fresh as can be. The whole experience feels authentically New York. You're surrounded by ice-filled display cases and the bustle of a neighborhood fish shop while eating excellent sushi. It's a place locals have been coming to for years, partly for the quality and partly for the prices that haven't caught up with the rest of the city.
(212) 838-3587
1138 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065
Methodology
We dug through local food blogs, Yelp reviews, TripAdvisor comments, Reddit threads, travel forums, and recommendations from food writers we trust. The goal was simple: Find places that consistently blow people away, especially locals who know good sushi.
We had some basic rules. The restaurant had to be family-run or chef-owned and it needed a proven track record of serving excellent food. Most importantly, it had to have that devoted local following. Every restaurant got fact-checked across multiple review sites. We looked for consistent praise over years, not just a few good reviews.
Our main concern was always the fish. Is it fresh? Is it properly sourced? Do they know what they're doing with traditional techniques? These are the types of places that don't need marketing — the food does all the talking.