The Retro KFC Rival That Was Named After A Female Performer From Nashville

Kentucky Fried Chicken inspired many imitators as it rose to fame, hoping to duplicate the success of the pioneering fried chicken chain that didn't actually begin in Kentucky. One short-lived rival that drew a flurry of headlines when it launched in the late 1960s tried to copy KFC's Colonel Sanders promotional tactic of having a well-known person as the face of the chain. It was named after popular Nashville performer and comedian Minnie Pearl, who appeared in the Minnie Pearl Fried Chicken logo holding a fried chicken leg in one hand and a basket of chicken in the other.

Sarah Colley created the down-home Minnie Pearl comic character, whose trademark was a straw hat with plastic flowers and a $1.98 price tag hanging down. She also had a "How-dee!" catchphrase that was adapted into the chicken chain's "How-dee-licious!" slogan. Pearl had been a Grand Ole Opry staple for decades when she lent her name to the franchise, and the future Country Music Hall of Fame member later became one of the stars of TV's "Hee Haw." (Another nostalgic chicken chain that deserves a comeback is named for another Country Music Hall of Famer — Kenny Rogers.)

Minnie Pearl Fried Chicken served fried chicken meals ranging from two pieces to a 21-piece party size, with sides including rolls, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. "Grand Ole Extries" included chicken livers and gizzards (one of the worst kinds of food to order on a first date), Minnie's Taters, bar-b-q beans, potato salad, and Minnie's Fried Pie for dessert.