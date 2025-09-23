Canned Chicken Isn't The Cheapest Way To Make Chicken Salad

Convenience has a way of clouding our judgment — mostly because, let's face it, sometimes life is more than you bargained for, and you just want to be a little lazy. But not every shortcut is worth the price tag, and canned chicken is a prime example. Canned chicken definitely qualifies as meat you should buy; heck, it comes precooked, pre-shredded, and ready to toss with mayo and seasonings, what's not to love? Still, one has to ask: Is the lemon really worth the squeeze? Sure, canned chicken looks cheap at first glance, but once you put the idea under a little scrutiny, it doesn't always stretch your dollar the way you think.

A standard can of chicken usually runs anywhere from $3 to $4, and once drained, you're left with a fairly small amount of meat — often less than two cups, and even less than one sometimes! Compare that to a rotisserie chicken, which typically costs $5 to $7 at grocery stores like Costco, Walmart, or Target, and you'll start to see that with the canned chicken, the math isn't always mathing. But with the rotisserie chicken, for just a couple of dollars more, you're getting far more meat, better flavor, and leftovers for other meals.

Chicken salad thrives on generous portions, and canned chicken just doesn't yield enough for feeding a family or packing multiple lunches. Rotisserie chicken, which isn't the same as a roasted chicken, delivers delectable flavor that canned chicken can't touch. When you break it down by cost per ounce, rotisserie wins nearly every time.