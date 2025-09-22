Master This Simple Move To Toss Food In A Wok Like A Pro

Few cooking styles captivate quite like stir-frying in a wok. Elements like the fragrant smoke, licks of the flame, and constant clangs lend a visceral appeal unique to the style. And even involved techniques like handling the pan can impress. Yet all such factors that intrigue can conversely intimidate. Even maneuvers like the classic wok toss easily turn messy without proper guidance.

Thankfully, though, it just takes a few pointers — and a bit of practice — to master this classic technique. So to aid in flawlessly executing the wok toss, Food Republic is fortunate to have advice from Maricel Gentile, the chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, as well as author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She's kind enough to outline a straightforward yet highly effective strategy to feel confident with the pan in hand.

According to Gentile, "The key is a quick forward and up scoop, then a slight pull back so the food lands safely." The toss isn't just a one-time pitch into the air, but rather a continuous rhythmic whirl. Seasoned chefs will simultaneously also tip the wok at an angle, catching the ingredients in a new orientation. So instead of just a one-time flip, think of wok tossing like a unique form of mixing. "It's like a dance," says Gentile — accordingly, the maneuver catches the eye in an equally captivating style. Use it to toss a salad in a cold wok or steam a portion of noodles, incorporating extra seasoning with a flair.