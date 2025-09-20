Toning Down Whiskey's Bitterness Only Takes A Simple Pantry Staple

Although essentially just distilled grain aged in a barrel, whiskey enthralls with its wide array of flavors. Yet with so many whiskey types in existence, not all may delight upon the first sip. Every so often, you get a glass with an unpalatable bitterness, thereby overriding any enjoyment. Thankfully, though, this isn't an outright sign to abandon the bottle; just a simple dash of sugar can tone down the spirit's bitterness.

For help in explaining the interaction, as well as diving into the methods of mixing sugar and whiskey together, Food Republic is fortunate for the exclusive help of David Orellana. As the Beverage Director at Grand Brasserie in New York City, Orellana certainly knows the intricacies of the spirit. Although the combination involves only two ingredients, there is abundant complexity to unpack.

Firstly, it's helpful to understand what's responsible for whiskey's bitterness. Orellana breaks down that the "oak tannins, rye spice, and phenolics" (compounds usually derived from peat) contribute to the spirit's off-putting taste. Sugar works to directly counteract such a flavor through a process Orellana refers to as "Mixture Suppression" — thus making the bitterness less perceptible, but not overridden completely. Furthermore, the sugar imparts a gentle textural effect as it "makes the whiskey feel a bit rounder and fuller on the palate," adds Orellana. While only a minimal amount of the sweetener goes into the glass, the sugar makes quite an impact.