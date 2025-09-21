The Reason Your Cheesecake Ingredients Should Be At Room Temperature

Whether you define cheesecake as a pie, a cake, or something else, the dessert is a delicious indulgence that many can't get enough of. If you are making a no-bake or a traditionally baked cheesecake, bringing the ingredients to room temperature before incorporating them will yield the best results. If you've ever whipped up a homemade cheesecake and noticed some grittiness in the texture, the temperature of your cream cheese was likely the culprit.

That's because if you mix in the ingredient straight from the refrigerator, it's too solid to incorporate smoothly. If you want your final product to be silky instead of gritty, bring the cream cheese to room temperature before mixing it in. The same holds true for other desserts that have a cream cheese layer, like ube cheesecake brownies.

It's also important to bring the other ingredients to room temperature, otherwise they could chill the cream cheese and firm it back up again. The best rule of thumb is to remove your ingredients from the fridge one to two hours before you start assembling the dessert to get them to that sweet spot of between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't leave out things like the eggs and cream cheese for any longer than two hours, though, for food safety reasons. Butter, on the other hand, can sit out on the counter for a couple of days without issue.