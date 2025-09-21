Martha Stewart's Favorite Sushi Restaurant Is Famous Among New Yorkers

If there's one thing we trust in this life, it's Martha Stewart's opinion when it comes to all things food. And while it's true that she shines at arming aspiring home chefs with incredible hacks and dishing out advice on proper dining-out etiquette, she also happens to have excellent taste when it comes to restaurants. One that sticks out in our minds is a Michelin-recommended Japanese eatery in Midtown Manhattan: Sushi Yasuda, which the icon has praised many times.

Dinner with Jane and steve at sushi Yasuda in NYC pic.twitter.com/llvtNemw3f — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 15, 2016

Known as one of New York's most sought-after sushi restaurants, Sushi Yasuda offers both dining tables and a classic sushi bar experience (also known as an omakase bar), where diners sit at a counter directly in front of the chefs — though if you choose the latter, don't forget to follow some sushi bar etiquette rules to score the freshest meal. As much as you may think of it as a way to order your food, omakase is traditionally a menuless dining experience. When you enter the world of Sushi Yasuda, you'll be putting your trust fully in the chefs, allowing them to create spreads based on their own senses, the season, and the ingredients they have on hand.