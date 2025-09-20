Make Old-School Meatballs Way Simpler With A Store-Bought Packet

We love a super simple and equally cozy meal, and a plate of meatballs and gravy nestled next to some creamy mashed potatoes is definitely one of those dishes. While you can certainly take your time making a beautiful gravy from scratch, sometimes you just want to get your dinner cooked and on the table quickly. So whenever we're looking for a little shortcut, we grab a packet of dried gravy mix to help cut the time in half.

We love gravy packets because they're super convenient, relatively affordable (some packets can go for under $2), and can get you a flavorful gravy in just about 5 minutes. When making this dish, you would simply brown your meatballs until they're almost fully cooked, and then set them aside while you make the gravy, per the packet's instructions. This typically calls for you to just whisk it with some water on the stove, or to put it in the microwave for a few minutes. After it's done, you would then add the meatballs back to simmer in the gravy until cooked through. It's really that simple. You can pick up packets of gravy at your local supermarket or order some online.