Make Old-School Meatballs Way Simpler With A Store-Bought Packet
We love a super simple and equally cozy meal, and a plate of meatballs and gravy nestled next to some creamy mashed potatoes is definitely one of those dishes. While you can certainly take your time making a beautiful gravy from scratch, sometimes you just want to get your dinner cooked and on the table quickly. So whenever we're looking for a little shortcut, we grab a packet of dried gravy mix to help cut the time in half.
We love gravy packets because they're super convenient, relatively affordable (some packets can go for under $2), and can get you a flavorful gravy in just about 5 minutes. When making this dish, you would simply brown your meatballs until they're almost fully cooked, and then set them aside while you make the gravy, per the packet's instructions. This typically calls for you to just whisk it with some water on the stove, or to put it in the microwave for a few minutes. After it's done, you would then add the meatballs back to simmer in the gravy until cooked through. It's really that simple. You can pick up packets of gravy at your local supermarket or order some online.
Easy ways to elevate this meal
While meatballs and gravy are delicious, you can consider elevating them or customizing the flavors. For example, incorporating herbs, like thyme or parsley, while the gravy cooks can help bring some freshness and depth. This is the same trick used to liven up canned beans. Similarly, you could also saute some veggies, like garlic and onions, before adding the packet. It's a simple step that can infuse tons of flavor and is known to be an easy way to elevate canned soup. Additionally, while many directions will have you combine the dried mix with water, you could choose to use a more flavorful liquid, like beef or chicken broth. If doing so, we recommend using a low-sodium or unsalted variety, as pre-made gravy packets tend to have salt in them already.
You could also choose different flavors of gravy mixes depending on your preferences. While brown gravy packets may be the go-to, you can also pick up a country gravy mix (which is different than sausage gravy) for a Southern flair. Other flavor options include onion gravy, mushroom gravy, or a packet of au jus (which can be used to make some tender Mississippi meatballs). If you're making your meatballs out of ground chicken or turkey, grabbing a packet of chicken or turkey gravy can help deliver a beautiful sauce that plays alongside those proteins.