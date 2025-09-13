Bobby Flay's Favorite Gourmet Chocolate Bar Is From A Famous Washington Company

While we're suckers for any bar of chocolate, it's always fun to learn what the best chefs in the country turn to when they get a craving. In this case, we've discovered one confection that Bobby Flay (whose sweet tooth we trust thanks to his cheesy dessert pizza we're still thinking about) raves about: the Coconut Gold Bars from Fran's, a beloved chocolate company founded in Seattle, Washington. And this actually makes perfect sense, since the one dessert the celebrity chef can't resist is a coconut layer cake — the man loves his coconut.

When it comes to Fran's Coconut Gold Bars, Flay proclaimed, "These are the best gourmet candy bars ever. Hands down. No competition," in People Magazine's 2014 Holiday Gift Guide (per Fran's). Made with white chocolate ganache mixed with shredded coconut and a splash of rum, these bars are topped with whole roasted almonds and then covered in a smooth, rich dark chocolate coating. They also come in a beautiful champagne-colored gift box fitted with a ribbon, so the entire experience from beginning to end is pure luxury. If you're looking to splurge on these well-worth-it chocolates, a box of six 1.6-ounce candy bars costs $37 at the time of writing, while a 12-pack is $68.