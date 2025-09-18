Giada De Laurentiis Uses A Unique Nut In Her Sicilian Pesto

Typical pesto is herbaceous, rich, and more often than not, made with pine nuts. Though they give your sauce an excellent aroma and unique flavor, Giada de Laurentiis goes in a different direction by using pistachios instead.

A simple bag of roasted, salted pistachios not only adds new flavor to an already delicious recipe, but also reduces its oiliness. One ounce of pine nuts has 19 grams of fat compared to pistachios, which only have 13 grams. Since traditional pesto can be quite rich with olive oil, using pistachios creates a sauce with a more pronounced, nutty flavor, while also allowing the other components of your dish to remain the star. Plus, since pistachios are so green, they're another little trick to preserving pesto's vibrant color!

While pine nuts are a traditional choice and pistachios a unique twist, most nuts without a papery skin are prime candidates for pesto, as long as you're willing to experiment with new flavors. Just remember that using food processors is a common mixing mistake that flattens pesto, so crushing your pistachios with a mortar and pestle is best.