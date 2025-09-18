Giada De Laurentiis Uses A Unique Nut In Her Sicilian Pesto
Typical pesto is herbaceous, rich, and more often than not, made with pine nuts. Though they give your sauce an excellent aroma and unique flavor, Giada de Laurentiis goes in a different direction by using pistachios instead.
A simple bag of roasted, salted pistachios not only adds new flavor to an already delicious recipe, but also reduces its oiliness. One ounce of pine nuts has 19 grams of fat compared to pistachios, which only have 13 grams. Since traditional pesto can be quite rich with olive oil, using pistachios creates a sauce with a more pronounced, nutty flavor, while also allowing the other components of your dish to remain the star. Plus, since pistachios are so green, they're another little trick to preserving pesto's vibrant color!
While pine nuts are a traditional choice and pistachios a unique twist, most nuts without a papery skin are prime candidates for pesto, as long as you're willing to experiment with new flavors. Just remember that using food processors is a common mixing mistake that flattens pesto, so crushing your pistachios with a mortar and pestle is best.
Other nuts and seeds to use in pesto
Though it's important to maintain a minimum fat content so your pesto's ingredients emulsify properly, you can use just about any nut or seed you'd like. Provided they lack a seed coat that can ruin your recipe's texture, you should only notice a difference in flavor — though the wide variety of options means you'll have plenty of delicious options to explore.
Walnuts are a great choice for pesto thanks to their higher than normal fat content, around 18 grams per ounce. However, all the little crevices in a walnut mean the seed coat tends to stick to the meat quite a bit, so be sure to give them a good scrub with a vegetable brush before toasting, or buy a brand you trust. If you want the lightness of pistachio pesto but don't like the nut itself, cashews also contain around 13 grams of fat per ounce. Cashews tend to get quite creamy when mixed with liquids and fats, so you can create an extra velvety pesto.
If you're craving some fall-flavored pesto, pumpkin seeds are a great option and pretty widely available. Their subdued flavor lets the other ingredients shine while still adding a hint of nuttiness. For another nut-free pesto option, sunflower seeds are a great middle-ground choice. They don't have much flavor, contain about 14 grams of fat per ounce, and still provide a uniquely bright taste to pesto that works perfectly with garlic and basil.