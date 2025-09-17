The Country That Produces The Most Bell Peppers In The World
When it comes to growing fresh, crunchy bell peppers, China leads the global stage by a remarkable margin. In 2023, China produced an estimated 17.1 million metric tons of bell peppers — or the weight of about 171 military aircraft carriers. According to Tridge, this production was around 44.7% of the world's total supply.
To put this into perspective, China's output was more than four times greater than that of Mexico, the second-largest producer, and vastly outpaced other countries producing a large share of bell peppers, like Turkey, Spain, and Egypt. This dominance didn't happen overnight. China has spent decades steadily expanding its bell pepper production. According to records kept by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, China's production of green chillies and peppers has grown strongly in the past several decades, largely due to expanded cultivation. The country has increased the acreage it uses to harvest bell peppers and also deployed new technologies to harvest peppers more efficiently.
Bell peppers weren't always in China
Bell peppers, however, are not native to China. In fact, no peppers are. Originating in Central and South America, peppers have been cultivated for over 9,000 years, with evidence of early domestication among the Incas, Mayans, and Aztecs. Although bell peppers are not hot, they resemble chili peppers that are. Christopher Columbus named them similarly when he arrived in the Americas, giving rise to the name confusion that persists today, according to World Food History.
From the Americas, spicy peppers were traded to Europe and then spread to Asia via Portuguese trade routes. By the 16th century, peppers had made their way to China, where they quickly became embedded in local cuisines. Though first recorded in the coastal province of Zhejiang China in 1671, peppers spread inland, with those in the Sichuan province adopting them wholeheartedly by the 18th century. Those brightly colored peppers were perfect for stir frying, pickling, and eating fresh. Today, peppers of all kinds are an essential element in Chinese dishes from Sichuan hotpot to Kung Pao chicken.
The dishes all those bell peppers are used in
Bell peppers became a world-wide favorite for good reason. Beyond their deliciousness, bell peppers also deliver an impressive nutritional punch. Red bell peppers, for example, contain almost three times the amount of vitamin C as an orange, making them, perhaps surprisingly, one of the best natural sources of the essential vitamin. Even peppers that look past their prime can be enjoyed: Wrinkled bell peppers remain perfectly safe to eat as long as they're not slimy, and can be easily stewed into soups, sauces, or stir-fries.
So, what are some of the best ways to enjoy your peppers? A classic favorite is pepper steak, a comforting recipe made with seared beef, bright bell peppers, onions, and a savory-sweet sauce. For a lighter option, bell peppers shine when roasted and blended into a silky roasted red pepper soup, perfect with a dollop of sour cream or a side of crusty sourdough bread. Another classic dish is stuffed peppers. For this meal, Ree Drummond suggests steaming your peppers in a bit of water prior to stuffing and baking to ensure they become perfectly tender. But If you're looking for a quick weeknight dinner idea, just slice and toss some bell peppers of all colors into a fajita skillet with your protein of choice, add some chili lime spice, and you have a guaranteed hit.