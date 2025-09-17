The Country That Produces The Most Bell Peppers In The World

When it comes to growing fresh, crunchy bell peppers, China leads the global stage by a remarkable margin. In 2023, China produced an estimated 17.1 million metric tons of bell peppers — or the weight of about 171 military aircraft carriers. According to Tridge, this production was around 44.7% of the world's total supply.

To put this into perspective, China's output was more than four times greater than that of Mexico, the second-largest producer, and vastly outpaced other countries producing a large share of bell peppers, like Turkey, Spain, and Egypt. This dominance didn't happen overnight. China has spent decades steadily expanding its bell pepper production. According to records kept by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, China's production of green chillies and peppers has grown strongly in the past several decades, largely due to expanded cultivation. The country has increased the acreage it uses to harvest bell peppers and also deployed new technologies to harvest peppers more efficiently.