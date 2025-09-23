Add These 2 Ingredients To Boiling Corn Water For A Flavor Boost

If there's any question about what's for dinner, corn on the cob is definitely one of those side dishes you want to keep in your arsenal. Sadly, a lack of imagination often holds us back from getting everything out of it. We go through the motions, boiling corn in plain water and feeling proud of ourselves for adding a pinch of salt and maybe a little milk to "spice things up." But if you can bring even more flavor out, and it won't take master chef skill sets to do so, why not?

Just by dropping in two extra ingredients — around 1 to 2 tablespoons of both sugar and lemon juice — you can turn ordinary boiled corn into something that tastes brighter, sweeter, and a little more impressive. Together, this combination takes an already good side dish and makes it stand out, whether it's served at a backyard cookout, a weeknight dinner, or straight from the pot with a pat of butter. To avoid the simple mistake you're probably making when boiling corn on the cob, however, just remember not to overcrowd the pot during the cooking process, because that could ruin the texture of your kernels.