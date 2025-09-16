The Actual Difference Between Cookies And Biscuits

When handed a sweet, it's reasonable to bite in and enjoy, without stressing over the name of the food. Yet desserts uphold tradition, and for favorites like cookies and biscuits, differentiation gets tricky. After all, picture these common sweets, and the image that comes to mind is of a small, round dessert, sourced either out of the oven or a tin. Especially once the holidays roll around, you might notice that varying biscuit bakes all get categorized under the Christmas cookie umbrella, further adding to the confusion.

As it often goes with nomenclature, overlap occurs. The truth is, a central cause of confusion can be attributed to geography. For Americans — especially in the South — a biscuit refers to a small, fluffy baked bread, prepared with leaveners and used to accompany a savory meal. Meanwhile in the U.K., a biscuit is a small, crumbly, sweet; a baked good with more semblance to a cookie. On this same side of the Atlantic, an American-style biscuit is called a scone. To top it off, Americans refer to British-style biscuits in the cookie umbrella — hence the Christmas mix-up!

Yet in the texture, flavor, and manner of preparation, sweet biscuits and cookies do offer some nuanced differences. Keep the variance in mind, and next time you're using a biscuit cutter for round cookies, you'll confidently handle the distinction — not to mention avoid an ordering mishap in the U.K.