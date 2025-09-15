The One-Step Method That Turns Tuna Casserole Into An Umami Bomb

Among comforting weeknight meals, it doesn't get any more classic than a tuna casserole. The dish melds reliable pantry staples like cream of mushroom soup, canned tuna, egg noodles, and cheese into a large pan, yielding a cost-effective, satiating, yet delicious meal. Nevertheless, such a combination is so pragmatic, the casserole can start to feel a little too cozy. So awaken the taste buds with a dose of umami by tossing some miso into the mix.

Most often, this fermented soybean product serves as the base for miso soup. Yet its intricate palate of salty, sweet, and savory flavors plays just as well with canned fish; the ingredient gives tuna salad a major flavor boost. Miso imparts a richness that equally elevates a tuna casserole, without overbearing on its classic comforting qualities. And since it's satiated with umami, the dish's other flavors taste saltier and more sumptuous in the process.

Best of all, incorporating the miso is a one-step process. You'll just need to add about 1 tablespoon while assembling the creamy sauce — wether that's the soup, milk, or heavy cream — and with some stirring, the miso paste will dissolve. It's best to lightly heat the mixture amidst the combination, but never let miso boil. Then, simply pour onto the casserole and bake as usual, enjoying the richly flavored result.